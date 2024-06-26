CHICAGO SKY ANNOUNCE LINCOLN ROAD AS PREMIER SPONSOR

Lincoln Road Enterprises, a transformative organization invested in the advancement

of women's leadership, is named a premier sponsor of the WNBA Chicago Sky for the 2024 season.

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky named Lincoln Road Enterprises a "Proud Partner of the Chicago Sky" in recognition of their shared commitment to women's leadership and empowering women and girls across Chicagoland.

Through its sponsorship of the team, Lincoln Road is living into its mission of elevating women by supporting new talent, improving systems, and encouraging bold ideas. On that path, Lincoln Road will team with the Chicago Sky to help bring together female role models from Chicago's various corporate and civic communities to celebrate women's achievements and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"Lincoln Road is very proud to be a sponsor of the Chicago Sky and help change the game for women and girls," said Ann M. Drake, President and Chair of Lincoln Road. "Our vision is to create a future in which women are at the forefront of advancing and improving the world we live in. The Chicago Sky are great teammates, not only because they're incredible athletes; they're also powerful leaders. They show us all how far hard work, resilience, discipline and dedication can take women."

As a Sky Partner, Lincoln Road will support and participate in various leadership initiatives with the team, including workshops, speaking opportunities, scholarships, and special gatherings designed to showcase Chicago's women leaders and connect them with each other.

"The Chicago Sky are proud to partner with Lincoln Road to amplify our mission of empowering women," said Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's VP Corporate Partnerships. "We are excited to be part of their game plan advancing women as thought leaders and dynamic change-makers."

"It's so rewarding to partner with an organization like the Sky with an aligned mission," said Ms. Drake. "They help model why it's important to create opportunity in every field of endeavor where women and girls have so much to contribute."

ABOUT CHICAGO SKY:

The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky are a professional women's basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky were the first independently owned women's professional basketball team to join the WNBA and play at the Wintrust Arena. Their season runs from May-September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.

ABOUT LINCOLN ROAD ENTERPRISES:

Lincoln Road Enterprises is a transformative organization invested in the advancement of women's leadership. Our mission is to elevate women by supporting new talent, improving systems, and encouraging bold ideas. We support initiatives that foster women's contributions to and influence in public and private enterprise, global supply chain, engineering and technology, infrastructure and design, and space and astrophysics. Part of our vision for the future is the Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay, where women leaders will convene in a unique setting designed to help them seek global solutions to complex problems. When it opens in late 2025, the Center will be a place where conversations happen that could change the world. For more information: lincoln-road.com and womensleadershipcenter.org.

