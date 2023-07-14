Chicago Storm Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free U-Box to Impacted Residents

CHICAGO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Chicagoland U-Haul® stores are offering 30 days of free U-Box® container usage to residents who suffered storm damage and need recovery assistance.

Severe weather brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region on Wednesday, including a tornado near O'Hare International Airport.

Having accessibility to portable storage containers during the clean-up process is beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"Secure storage is always in demand after storms, and we are in a fortunate position to help," explained Angela Farley, U-Haul Company of Chicago Western Suburbs. "U-Haul is ready to assist our neighbors who were impacted by this storm and could use U-Box containers to store their items for one month at no cost."

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity. This generous space enables furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms, on average, to be shipped and stored safely inside each container.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free U-Box container usage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Aurora

1282 N. Lake St.

Aurora, IL 60506

(630) 859-8780

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bolingbrook

240 W. North Frontage Road

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

(630) 771-0316

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carol Stream

4N221 84th Court

Hanover Park, IL 60133

(630) 682-8146

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hoffman Estates

2475 Pembroke Ave.

Hoffman Estates, IL 60195

(847) 885-0177

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Montgomery

1900 Douglas Road

Montgomery, IL 60538

(630) 962-5012

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

