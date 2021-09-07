Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund Experiences Growth Heading Into 4th Quarter 2021

"The record returns combined with leadership changes at the Fund reflect our strength and an upward trajectory for the Fund as we head into 4 th quarter 2021," said Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr., Executive Director. "Our investment team has done an excellent job of navigating a volatile year and implementing our Trustees' investment policy. While we appreciate these results, we are long-term investors, and we view our performance through that lens. These results demonstrate that our investment policy works and produces results for our members and stakeholders, even during uncertain times."

On a net basis, the Fund's portfolio has outperformed the total benchmark over all periods:



Fiscal

Year

2021 Last 3 Years

Last 5 Years

Last 10

Years

Last 25

Years

Since

Inception

(1/91) CTPF



28.68 % 12.17% 11.68% 9.18% 7.97% 8.72% Benchmark



27.03 % 11.82% 11.36% 8.88% 7.58% 8.42%

CTPF's assets totaled $13,145,261,578 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. This is the highest fiscal year close in the history of the Fund.

CTPF utilizes professional fund managers to implement the Fund's investment policy, designed to obtain the highest expected return on investments with an acceptable level of risk. CTPF invests prudently in a diversified portfolio designed to weather market volatility over the long term. Adherence to an appropriate and well-defined asset allocation policy remains the best course of action to manage the path to successful attainment of long-term investment goals.

Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr., was named Executive Director and joined CTPF on August 2, 2021. Lenoir was the Chief Benefits Officer at Illinois Teachers' Retirement System for the last five years. A national search was conducted by EFL Associates.

A results-oriented pension fund professional with over 32 years of executive and operational experience, Lenoir began his CTPF career as an Active Accounts Counselor and worked his way up to a management position. He went on to hold leadership roles with public pension plans in Georgia and Illinois. His experience includes all phases of public pension fund administration, including the implementation of three enterprise-wide pension administration systems over an 18-year period.

Andrew K. Kelsen was named Interim Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the Fund, effective August 19, 2021. Kelsen has served CTPF since 2014 as a Portfolio Manager - Alternative Investments. Kelsen will manage the operations of CTPF's $13.1 billion investment portfolio.

Kelsen has over 30 years of experience in research, capital market management, portfolio management, asset allocation, consulting, and pension fund investments. Key areas of responsibility will be managing and directing CTPF's investment operations in accordance with the Illinois Pension Code, the Investment Policy Statement, the Board Rules, Orders, and Resolutions, and all applicable laws. Kelsen reports to Executive Director Carlton W. Lenoir, Sr.

About CTPF

Established by the Illinois state legislature in 1895, CTPF celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020. The $13.1 billion Fund is the oldest in Illinois and manages members' assets and administers benefits. The Fund serves more than 89,000 total members and provides pension and health insurance benefits to more than 28,000 annuitants. About 91% of CTPF members, including 83% of annuitants, live in Illinois. CTPF makes $1.4 billion in annual pension payments in Illinois, which help generate $2.0 billion in total economic impact and supports more than 13,200 jobs in the State.

