Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund Maintains Policy To Divest From All Investments In Retail Assault Weapons Manufacturers

"This week marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings. Since that tragic day, more than 187,000 students have been directly impacted by school shootings1, and every school aged child has been indirectly scarred by those tragic events. Our teachers are on the front line in schools and deeply understand that the third leading cause of death for the kids in our classrooms2 is gun related," said Jay C. Rehak, President of the CTPF Board of Trustees. "We have a responsibility to protect our teachers and students as well as to act as fiduciaries. A pension fund weighs and balances investment risk, and the bottom line is that investing in weapons manufacturers involves intolerable reputational, regulatory, and statutory risks."

The AFT "Gun Manufacturing and Investment Risks" report {https://www.aft.org/sites/default/files/amr-special.gun_.mfrs_4-16-182.pdf} helps confront the gun violence epidemic in the United States. The report creates a watch list of investment managers that invest millions of dollars in companies that make assault weapons. It details work done to engage major fund managers in this dialogue and offers strategies for pension fund trustees to pursue when making investment decisions to help mitigate the safety risks assault weapons pose.

ABOUT CTPF

Established by the Illinois state legislature in 1895, the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund manages members' assets and administers benefits. The $10.8 billion pension fund serves nearly 86,000 members, and provides pension and health insurance benefits to more than 28,000 beneficiaries.

Sources:

John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich , "Scarred by School Shootings," Washington Post, updated March 25, 2018 , https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/local/us-school-shootings-history/?utm_term=.669ac9accfd3 http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/early/2017/06/15/peds.2016-3486#F1 Pediatrics, June 2017 , Childhood Firearm Injuries in the United States , Katherine A. Fowler , Linda L. Dahlberg , Tadesse Haileyesus , Carmen Gutierrez , Sarah Bacon

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Tracey L. Schroeder, JD, MBA

Director of Communications, CTPF

SchroederT@ctpf.org

312.604.1234

www.ctpf.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-teachers-pension-fund-maintains-policy-to-divest-from-all-investments-in-retail-assault-weapons-manufacturers-300633191.html

SOURCE Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund

Related Links

http://www.ctpf.org

