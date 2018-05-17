Chicago Teamsters To Initiate Strike Against The American Bottling Company Over Unfair Labor Practices Next Week

Teamsters Local 727 represents about 150 drivers, including Driver Service Representatives, Full Service/hourly Drivers, Bulk and Transport Drivers based out of the Company's Northlake and Harvey, Illinois facilities. Local 727 also represents over 300 production and warehouse Dr. Pepper employees who are covered by a separate collective bargaining agreement which is still in effect.

The Union's bargaining committee of rank-and-file members and Teamster representatives met 13 times with management since March 14th to try to reach an agreement on a new contract. The workers' contract expired April 30th at midnight and the Parties have not signed an extension. As a result, the Drivers have been working without a contract since May 1st. Throughout negotiations, Dr. Pepper management has committed several unfair labor practices. Consequently, after a thorough discussion of the Company's unlawful conduct during negotiations, the members authorized a strike as a result of Dr. Pepper's unlawful labor practices. The unfair labor practice strike will commence on May 22, 2018 at 3:00 a.m.

"Dr. Pepper management has completely disregarded our members through its violations of labor laws during bargaining," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "These drivers work tirelessly every day to deliver products to customers, whether it's in the 90-degree heat in the summers or below zero cold in the winters. To be treated with the disrespect that management has displayed during these negotiations is truly shameful. If this billion-dollar corporate bully thinks it can violate federal labor law and simultaneously offer to pay these workers substantially less than other equivalent workers in the beverage industry, it is sorely mistaken. Our members will not be bullied or paid half the pension that others in the same industry receive. We will stand behind them every step of the way and fight for what is right."

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

