Chicago Teen Entrepreneur Leading the Effort to Bring Local Restaurants Back

It is the creation of 19-year-old University of Chicago sophomore Noor Sugrue, who created Vintro to strip away the traditional socio-economic and geographic barriers to accessing resources by providing a direct channel for small and medium business owners to get in front of investors and decision makers. "They always said it was about 'who you know' as much as 'what you know' - we didn't think that was fair - so we fixed it," said Sugrue.

Vintro has created a channel on its platform for Illinois Restaurants, whereby restaurateurs can create a two-minute pitch video explaining their needs that will be seen by all of the investors on each particular channel. "We've put together an amazing group of hundreds of investors who really want to give back to this community in particular, so they're looking for opportunities, they're waiting to hear from you," said Sugrue.

"If we can play a small role in helping people get back on their feet and feeling hope again, trying to bring people together, then we've done our job right," Sugrue said.

To learn more or to get your pitch video sent out go to www.myvintro.com .

