Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Returns for Its 91st Year -- A Dazzling Celebration of Culture, Music & Community

Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

State Street, Chicago — Parade Route: Ida B. Wells Drive → Randolph Street

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns for its 91st year on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CST, traveling north along Chicago's iconic State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. This free, family-friendly holiday tradition promises a spectacular morning of floats, marching bands, cultural performances, equestrian units, and more — all brought to life by local, national, and international talent.

State Street is lined with happy families as the Marching Bands rumble North! Exquisite Floats & Performers from around the World, highlight the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Featured Performances & Cultural Ensembles

From 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., the parade features live performances from a dazzling roster of ensembles, including ArtEast Studio, Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, Black Ensemble Theater's Holiday Extravaganza, Chicago Huaxing Arts Group, Chicago Korean Dance Company, Dong Fang Chinese Performing Arts Association, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Lucid Legacy Dance, Music Theater Works, Renacer Boliviano, Shirlzar Dance Company, TACEY, The Chicago Chorus Girl Project, La Escuelita Bombera De Corazón, Xochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dance, Lajkonic Song and Dance Ensemble, Lithuanian Folk Dance Group Suktinis, John Vincent and Wu Zhi Lin Performing Arts Association.

Marching Bands

Marching bands from across the nation and around the world bring rhythm and color to State Street, including; Back of the Yards College Preparatory, Berkmar High School, Charles R. Drew High School, Creekside High School, Derby High School, Highland High School, Kelly College Prep, Lake Zurich High School, Madison Preparatory Academy, Madisonville High School, Marist High School, North Vermillion Jr./Sr. High School, Oak Grove High School, Riverdale High School, Santa Maria High School, Savannah High School, South Gwinnett High School, Southland College Prep Charter High School, Thornwood High School, TL Hanna High School, Urban Renewal Band, Valders High School, Warren Easton Charter High School, Weddington High School, and Wheaton Warrenville South High School.

For the first time in the history of the Parade, two bands, both from Puebla, Mexico will be performing, the Titanes Banda de Marcha and Venados Banda de Marcha.

Festive Floats & Cultural Groups

Crowd-favorite floats and cultural organizations include; La Casa de la Cultura Guatemalteca en Chicago, Mid-USA Falun Dafa Association, Pathway to Adventure Council, and the Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago.

Specialty Units

Adding flair and excitement, specialty acts include; 501st Legion Midwest Garrison, Ballet Folklorico Yolotzin, Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Chicago Spirit Brigade, Chicago Swordplay Guild, Cirques Experience, Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, Divadance Chicago, Elite Striders Drill Team & Drum Corps, Jesse White Tumbling Team, Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team, Mobile Azalea Trail Maids, Parkview Lassies Drum & Bugle Corps, Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance, Renacer Boliviano, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Team Shockwave, The Unicycling Society of America, Thistle & Heather Highland Dancers, and the Windy City Ghostbusters.

Equestrian Units

Majestic equestrian groups will trot down State Street, including American Sidesaddle Association, Bertrand's Miniature Horses, Herder Holiday Horses, Ogle County 4-H Horse Drill Team, Rancho El Consuelo: Los Camperitos de Beecher, Ray of Hope Riders, and SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program.

Hosts & Special Guests

This year's live broadcast will be co-hosted by iHeartRadio Rock 95.5 hosts Maria Palmer and Maris. A special visitor from the North Pole will delight children and families along the route. Featured guests include 2025 Miss Illinois Nitsaniyah Fitch and Miss Illinois' Teen Lillie Brown.

Viewing Information & VIP Access

The Parade is free to all, with excellent viewing on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Washington. If you would like a VIP Experience, become an Individual Sponsor and receive general admission bleacher seating in the TV Zone. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Live Stream & Broadcast

Pluto TV will feature the parade live in its Holiday section. Pluto TV is a pioneer in free, ad-supported streaming — will help share this iconic Chicago tradition with viewers across the US.

Why You Can't Miss It

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade remains a symbol of unity and celebration for all people. It celebrates Chicago's cultural mosaic, showcasing stories of the city's heart and heritage. Hundreds of volunteers make this three-hour extravaganza possible — proving once again, this is where grateful hearts gather.

Website: www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com

Facebook: Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Instagram: @ChiThanksgivingParade

X/Twitter: @ChiThanksgiving

Media Contact:

Ashley Berry

1-331-244-1679

[email protected]

