Chicago to Host First Annual Franchise Expo Midwest, September 14-15

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated, Franchise Expo Midwest will debut at The Donald E. Stephen's Convention Center in Rosemont, September 14-15. Becoming the epicenter of small business opportunities, thousands of eager entrepreneurs will have a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with executives from more than 100 proven franchise brands seeking Midwestern expansion.

Chicago and its surrounding cities are well-established, leading business hubs that continually attract aspiring entrepreneurs and talented individuals, year-after-year. With a thriving $671-billion-dollar economy, the Chicagoland area is an ideal region to promote franchise expansion and entrepreneurship. The expo will debut an exciting platform for franchisors to connect with qualified franchise prospects from the Midwest and beyond.

"Franchise Expo Midwest has been incredibly well received by the franchise community as we've nearly sold out exhibitor space. This is a must-attend event for franchise brands seeking qualified franchise partners to develop throughout the midwestern United States," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "In a promising market such as Chicago, it is our goal to have individuals walk out of the expo feeling confident about franchising while franchisors leave with high-quality leads."

The two-day event, presented by MFV Expositions, opens its doors at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, September 14. Entrepreneurs will begin learning about potential business opportunities and explore emerging and mature franchise concepts all while absorbing actionable business advice. Franchise Expo Midwest will offer 30 free educational seminars, and two in-depth workshops on "The A to Z's of Buying a Franchise" and "How to Franchise Your Business." Additionally, there will be opportunities to meet with financial experts and leading franchise consultants to learn about budgeting, financing, and how to go about investing in the right franchise to match specific aspirations and skillsets.

Today, franchises are proving to be big business for entrepreneurs across the country, with the 2018 annual franchise business outlook report showing the multi-billion-dollar franchise industry is set to grow for the eighth year in a row. The industry as a whole has seen tremendous growth and an increase in sales, resulting in a spike in job creations which is credited with generating more careers than any other type of business. It's projected to continue its above-trend growth, expecting to reach nearly $451 billion by year-end.

"Franchising has a proven business model and Franchise Expo Midwest aims to inform attendees the ins-and-outs of the business while driving them, their business and future businesses to success. We can't wait to hear the success stories and the newly closed deals that result from this show," added Portesy.

MFV Expositions is now accepting exhibitor applications for the Franchise Expo Midwest. The exposition will also have an Emerging Franchisor pavilion that will feature exhibitors with 10 franchise units or less. Tickets to register to attend the for Franchise Expo Midwest are $10 in advance and $20 at the door, but those who register at www.franchiseexpomidwest.com and use promo code EXPO will receive complimentary entry.

About MFV Expositions

For 25 years, MFV Expositions, recently acquired by Comexposium, is the world's largest producers of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. In addition, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources. Please visit www.betheboss.com for more info.

SOURCE MFV Expositions

Related Links

http://www.mfvexpo.com

