Chicago Trading Company names Dan Feuser as next CEO

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chicago Trading Company (CTC) announced Daniel Feuser as its next CEO.

Dan has been with CTC in a variety of roles in 20 years with the company. Most recently, Dan served as Chief Strategy Officer, where he led the firm's efforts to evolve our core business and expand into new businesses. Previously, Dan served as Chief Operating Officer where he oversaw the Trading, Quant, Technology, and Operations functions of CTC, instilling greater cohesion and financial discipline throughout the firm. Teamwork fosters success at CTC, and Dan's character and talent are a force multiplier across the company, inspiring the team to do their best work together.

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity I've had these past 20 years to work with such an incredible team of collaborative, caring, and talented people. I'm also very excited about the road ahead as we continue to grow the firm and invest heavily in our future. CTC is a special place where we strive each day to improve ourselves and make markets healthier," said Feuser.

Transitioning from a founder-led Company is instrumental in CTC's evolution as an enduring firm. Eric Chern, one of the founders of CTC and outgoing CEO said, "This is a gratifying and special moment, a key milestone in our journey. Dan is clearly the best person to lead our incredibly talented team through the next phase and I am excited to see the potential he will unlock within our team." Chern will remain actively engaged, serving on CTC's Board of Directors and focusing on external engagement, advocacy, and corporate citizenship efforts.

About Chicago Trading Company: We believe in healthy financial markets. Every day, we deploy our deep expertise to make markets fairer, transparent, and more efficient. Our cross-discipline teams solve difficult market problems across a variety of products and strategies through collaboration, ingenuity, and integrity.

We actively trade in a broad spectrum of asset classes that include Equities, Interest Rates, and Commodities. Recognized as a leading provider of liquidity and pricing on derivatives exchanges around the world, we trade more than 20 hours a day, six days a week. Our success is driven by our mutual commitment and teamwork, coupled with our expertise in pricing and risk management.

We win when we pull together. Our strength comes from the curiosity, ingenuity, and determination each of us brings to work every day. Our competitive advantage comes from our commitment to each other.

