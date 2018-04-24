Chicago Tribune Announces a New Kind of Food Festival… Chicago-Style

WHAT: FOOD BOWL celebrates the chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, critics, and connoisseurs who put Chicago at the forefront of the nation's food and drink scene. The festival will showcase the distinct tastes and flavors of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.





Chicago-style food is more than just a topping or a deep dish.

It's collaborative. It's creative. Its offerings go beyond the menu and straight to the hearts of our food-loving city.



WHO: In sponsorship with Beam Suntory, FOOD BOWL will feature collaborations with national and international culinary talent including chefs, mixologists, restaurants, and venues across Chicago.



WHEN: FOOD BOWL: Wednesday, August 8 - Sunday, August 26

Night Market: Friday, August 24 - Sunday, August 26



WHERE: FOOD BOWL Events will take place across Chicago, allowing guests to explore the city through hundreds of extraordinary events.





The Night Market finale event will be held at The Lakefront Green at Theatre on the Lake.

GET YOUR SEAT AT THE TABLE

Tickets go on sale on July 1 at CTFoodBowl.com.

Prices will range from free community events to exclusive ticketed experiences.

Throughout the three-week festival, FOOD BOWL will collaborate with chefs and restaurants around Chicago to offer 100+ events, in just as many locations. Expertly curated events include, but are not limited to, specialty classes, test kitchens, panels and talks, pop-up bars, and neighborhood tours.

The festival will conclude with a three-day Night Market held at The Lakefront Green at Theatre on the Lake. The street food market will feature 30+ of Chicago's essential restaurants. During these three days, over 30,000 guests will discover new restaurants, dine on unique dishes, connect with Chicago's most talented chefs, and experience Chicago like they never have before.

About FOOD BOWL

In May 2017, the first FOOD BOWL was introduced in Los Angeles to bring together L.A.'s best bars, cafes, chefs, markets, and restaurants. Chefs from around the world including Massimo Bottura, Nancy Silverton, and Fergus Henderson converged in L.A. with the mission of bringing their diverse areas of expertise to L.A.'s growing food and beverage scene.

After its huge success, FOOD BOWL is back in L.A. this May with over 200 events, as well as local and international chef collaborations. A few highly anticipated international guests for the 2018 L.A. Food Bowl include Gabriela Cámara from Mexico City, New Zealand's Monique Fiso, and José Andrés.

About Chicago Tribune Media Group

Chicago Tribune Media Group is a diversified media, marketing, and advertising solutions company dedicated to serving communities across Chicagoland for over 175 years. CTMG's portfolio includes Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago Tribune, six daily suburban publications, including the Daily Southtown, Post-Tribune, Naperville Sun, The Courier-News, Lake County News-Sun, The Beacon News, and over 30 weekly community publications. Additional CTMG brands include Spanish-language publication, Hoy; food and entertainment tabloid RedEye; and Chicago Magazine.

The Chicago Tribune and all CTMG brands are owned by parent company tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNC). Headquartered in Chicago, tronc operates newsrooms in ten markets with titles including the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia's Daily Press, The Morning Call of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Hartford Courant, and The San Diego Union-Tribune. Our legacy of brands has earned a combined 105 Pulitzer Prizes and is committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities.

