CHICAGO TRIBUNE RECOGNIZES COINFLIP AS A 'TOP WORKPLACE' FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

The Crypto Powered Fintech Company Wins 'Top Workplaces' 2022 Award for Exceptional Culture Amidst Recent Expansion and Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a Chicago-based fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, won the Top Workplaces 2022 award from Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. This recognition comes at a time of significant growth and innovation for the company. CoinFlip, most known for its network of 4,000 bitcoin ATMs, recently opened its second corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida and expanded internationally to Canada. From 2021 to 2022, the team grew 122 percent all while maintaining and fostering a strong company culture.

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Recognized for its innovation, leadership, and fun work environment, CoinFlip is deeply invested in its employees. The team has built a culture of collaborative, empathetic leaders who are focused on fostering a true community. At CoinFlip, colleagues work closely together both virtually and in-person and balance positivity with productivity. In addition to a fully stocked kitchen, flexible remote work and casual dress code, each employee is encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone to further grow their skill set. Some of CoinFlip's many offerings depending on an employee's position include: participation in an employee equity plan, performance-based incentives, unlimited PTO, free wellness programs, volunteer opportunities, gym membership reimbursement, generous parental leave and more – making the company an employee-first environment.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces for the second year in a row," says Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "Since the beginning, my co-founders and I have prioritized building a positive company culture. Not only do we proudly call ourselves the 'FlipFam,' but I consider many of my colleagues among my personal friends. When team members are able to enjoy their time at work, it breeds a culture of collaboration and inspires innovation, both key qualities of who we are."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip had a revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company also ranked within the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Ben Weiss, Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, and Alan Gurevich. Since inception, CoinFlip has cemented its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

CoinFlip is currently hiring – for details about career opportunities, please visit coinflip.tech/careers. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT COINFLIP

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,000 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Ben Weiss, Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, and Alan Gurevich. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 100 on the 2021 and 2022 Inc. 5000 list, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE CoinFlip