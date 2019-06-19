Chicago Trolley Launches New Tours And Package Deals

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. announces the debut of the Deluxe Motor Coach Tour and the Land, Lake, River and Sky Tour plus new "buy one day get the second one free" package deals on its Downtown Hop On Hop Off and other tours. Tickets and packages are available online at ChicagoTrolley.com or in-person at a Chicago Trolley kiosk at any of its 12 Downtown Tour stops.

The new Deluxe Motor Coach Tour showcases Chicago's finest neighborhoods, attractions and venues. The trip starts at 875 N. Michigan Ave, site of the John Hancock Center before heading to Wrigleyville for a photo stop at Wrigley Field. Riders will enjoy viewing Lake Michigan while being driven down Lake Shore Drive to the home of the Chicago Bears' historic Soldier Field, with a photo stop at the Museum Campus for the incredible vista of the lake and skyline. The driver will then take passengers past Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox Stadium, Chinatown, Greektown, and other vibrant and historical areas before heading back through the architecturally rich Loop. The company will provide transportation to and from the starting point and the Hilton Chicago, the Sheraton Hotel Chicago and Best Western River North.

The Land, Lake, River and Sky Tour includes the Downtown Tour, complete with 12 Hop On Hop Off stops throughout downtown Chicago and River North. In partnership with Mercury Urban Adventure boat tours, guests will cruise Chicago's River and Lake Michigan for the most unique perspectives to see and learn about Chicago's skyscrapers and architectural gems. For the sky-high part of the journey, guests can choose between 360 CHICAGO observation deck, located 1000 feet above the John Hancock Building, home to TILT, an enclosed moving platform that literally tilts visitors out over Michigan Avenue. Or, guests can opt for a Skydeck ticket at the Willis Tower with a chance to step out onto The Ledge, a glass-paneled box with vertical views to the ground below. Guests also will receive a second day of the Hop On Hop Off Tour for free as part of the package. Each segment can be taken separately in any order the purchaser chooses.

All guests of the popular Hop On Hop Off Tours will now receive a second day free with the purchase of its Downtown Tours, Wrigley Field/Lincoln Park Zoo route and Night Tour. Purchases of the Land, Lake, River and the Land, Lake, River and Sky will include a Downtown Tour free the second day.

"We are excited to kick off our summer season with these new tours and package deals," said Chicago Trolley Executive Director Walt Chadick. "Our tours highlight some of the best sites and venues of this beautiful city while providing excellent passenger experiences."

Tours operate daily with vehicles departing the designated stops beginning at 9 a.m. Passes can be purchased in-person at various stops along the tour route or in advance online at ChicagoTrolley.com. Groups of 15 or more receive a 20% discount off the regular retail price per ticket and can be purchased by calling (773) 648-5000.

About Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Company

Founded in 1994, Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. operates its famous "hop on hop off" tour year-round, stopping and starting at 12 different attractions downtown. From May through September, it also offers neighborhood tours and a night tour as part of the ticket package. The largest tourism transportation company in Chicago, its vehicles provide transportation for more than 5,000 private events for locals each year all over downtown, the suburbs, and throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. The company also provides transportation for company outings, weddings, convention shuttles, school tours, parades, and parties. With 39 trolleys and 25 open-top double-decker buses, Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Company has won numerous Chicago Visitors' Choice Awards for Best Tours and Best Service, as well as Trip Advisor's Certificate of Excellence the past five years in a row.

For information, visit ChicagoTrolley.com or call (773)648-5000. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Digital images available here

