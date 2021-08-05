Chicago United Business Leaders of Color Honors Mesirow Wealth Advisor and DEI Council Member Gregg Lunceford, Ph.D., CFP

Lunceford joins a network of more than 400 influential, diverse, and inclusive leaders in the Chicago business community honored by Chicago United since 2003. Chicago United notes that these leaders are outstanding examples of what it means to overcome obstacles and biases to navigate the corporate landscape and ascend to leadership with boldness and confidence. "The Chicago United Board of Directors and I take great pride in the outstanding individuals who are selected to be Business Leaders of Color," said Tiffany Hamel Johnson, Chicago United President & CEO .

In his role at Mesirow, Lunceford brings more than 25 years of experience to help individuals, families, organizations, athletes, and business owners create comprehensive financial planning strategies designed to accumulate, grow, protect and distribute their wealth.

Additionally, Gregg plays an integral role on Mesirow's DEI Council, formed in 2020 to work with the firm's executive leadership to implement best practices in diversity, equity and inclusion while ensuring strategic alignment with the bottom line. He is also personally active with charitable and civic groups, including the American Heart Association Investment Committee, the Juvenile Protective Association Board of Directors, the advisory board of the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park as well as the School of Business Administration at Governors State University. Gregg is a former publicly elected president of the Flossmoor, IL Board of Education.

"We are proud to see Gregg recognized by our long-term community and DEI partner, Chicago United," said Mesirow Chairman and CEO Richard Price. "Gregg has gone beyond his role as a wealth, investment, and retirement expert to help Mesirow drive our work with Chicago United and other partners to advance DEI in our workforce, our suppliers, and in the finance industry."

"Gregg is a leader at Mesirow and undoubtedly embodies the criteria set forth by Chicago United for this honor, namely his proven track record of success professionally and also through his dedication to the community," said Mesirow President Natalie Brown.

Gregg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University, a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Management from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, where he conducted research on retirement. He is a certified financial planner™ professional and holds a Certificate in Financial Planning Studies from Northwestern University. Gregg also holds FINRA licenses and is an NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

