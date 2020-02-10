Chicago Wine Consulting Announces Membership in the International Society of Appraisers

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Wine Consulting is excited to announce that founders Mike Widmaier and Paula Widmaier recently joined the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). The International Society of Appraisers is the leading professional personal property appraisal association, representing the most highly trained and rigorously tested independent appraisers in the United States and Canada. A personal property appraiser values tangible personal property, and in the case of Chicago Wine Consulting the focus is on fine wine appraisals; these fine wine appraisal services are especially useful for Insurance Policies, Loss Claims, Charitable Donations, Wine Authentication, Legal Arbitration, and Estate Settlements. A detailed wine appraisal is the best way to underwrite a wine collection and to know the fair market value during the unfortunate events of Divorce, Damage, Death, or Debt. To develop the accurate monetary valuation for fine wine collections large and small, Chicago Wine Consulting uses 4 different pricing databases. To ensure that anyone looking to have wine appraised receives the best range of options available, Chicago Wine Consulting can also act as the representative for a wine enthusiast, utilizing the relationships they have developed with the top wine auction houses and wine resellers, including online retail and auction options. Chicago wine consulting also offers other specialized private wine cellar management services including Inventory & Upload to Cellar Tracker, Cellar Organization & Wine Pulls, Cellar Audit: updating out of date inventory and entering new purchases into wine collection databases, wine moving including collection relocation to storage or a new home, guidance on cellar liquidation, and sourcing hard to find and rare wines. With over 40 years of combined experience in the fine wine industry, Mike and Paula are trusted professional wine experts.

About Chicago Wine Consulting:

Chicago Wine Consulting is a family-owned fine wine consultancy specializing in private wine cellar management, along with wine appraisals and wine cellar evaluations. Chicago Wine Consulting was started in 2014 by Mike Widmaier and Paula Widmaier. Mike holds as a W.S.E.T. Level II Certification (Wine and Spirits Education Trust) and is a Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommelier. Paula has over 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry working for a wholesale wine distributor and subsequently representing a portfolio of Blue Chip Wineries to fine dining restaurants and upscale retailers in the Chicago area. For more information please visit the Chicago Wine Consulting website, contact Chicago Wine Consulting online, or via email mike@chicago.wine

