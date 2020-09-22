Chicago Wine Consulting Opens New Wine Store in Glenview, Illinois With Grand Opening on Friday, September 25 at 12pm

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Wine Consulting announces the grand opening of the first retail location at 1047 Waukegan Road in Glenview, Illinois with a special public ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Glenview Chamber of Commerce on Friday, September 25th at 12pm – all are welcome. The Chicago Wine Consulting store focuses on French wines, particularly wine from the Burgundy region of France and also offers a great selection of accessibly-priced wines for everyone from seasoned oenophiles to emerging wine enthusiasts.

The newly-opened Chicago Wine Consulting store is open 10:30am to 6:30pm Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday) and offers free delivery to Glenview as well as Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Next month the complete Chicago Wine Consulting inventory will be available on ChicagoWineConsulting.com for online ordering with secure credit card processing.

On the new Chicago Wine Consulting store, Mike Widmaier said: "My goal was to create a wine shop for both Collectors and local, Glenview, North Shore and Chicago wine fans. As a collector and as French Burgundy wine guy, we not only have rare and fine wine treasures for seasoned collectors, but also great weeknight pizza wines, patio pounders, and great everyday drinkers. We're a local wine shop for everyone."

In addition to the offerings at the store, Chicago Wine Consulting also offers other specialized private wine cellar management services including Inventory & Upload to Cellar Tracker, Cellar Organization & Wine Pulls, and Wine Cellar Audits. With over 40 years of combined experience in the fine wine industry, Mike and Paula are trusted professional wine experts.

About Chicago Wine Consulting:

Chicago Wine Consulting is a family-owned wine store located at 1047 Waukegan Road in Glenview, Illinois, 60025 as well as a fine wine consultancy specializing in private wine cellar management, along with wine appraisals and wine cellar evaluations. Chicago Wine Consulting was started in 2014 by Mike Widmaier and Paula Widmaier, both members of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). Mike holds as a W.S.E.T. Level II Certification (Wine and Spirits Education Trust) and is a Certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommelier. Paula has over 20 years of experience in the fine wine industry working for a wholesale wine distributor and subsequently representing a portfolio of Blue Chip Wineries to fine dining restaurants and upscale retailers in the Chicago area. For more information please visit the Chicago Wine Consulting website, contact Chicago Wine Consulting online, or email [email protected].

