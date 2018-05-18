Chicago Woman Delivers Surprise "Blessing Box" To Mothers Who Lost Children To Gun Violence

Last August, Syreeta Talbert received a devastating phone call that her only child, son Jalen Talbert, 21, had been shot. In the days that followed, Jalen passed away and his mom Syreeta worked with The Gift of Hope to donate his organs so that others might have life. Today marks the official launch of "Jalen's Journey" (www.jalensjourney.com), which Syreeta started as a resource for help, healing, and prevention.

"This past Sunday was my first Mother's Day without my son. It is important for me to translate my grief into giving by sharing encouragement and love with other mothers – one of which is my own mother, Mildred Talbert, who also lost a son (my brother Russell) to gun violence at the very same age I lost Jalen," says Syreeta.

Like too many mothers around the country and specifically in Chicago, Syreeta was left grieving and with more questions than she had answers about Jalen's murder, which is still unsolved. She launched Jalen's Journey, with the hashtag #JusticeForJalen, not only to honor the life of her son, but to uplift others who have suffered similar losses, and create a pipeline for resources to prevent these types of tragic events from being the norm.

Jalen, who graduated with honors from the esteemed Urban Prep Academy, an all-boy's high school in Chicago, was only months away from earning his Bachelor's degree in Audio Engineering and Recording from Tribeca Flash Point College, when he died. During his funeral service, the school presented Jalen's family with his college diploma.

#JusticeForJalen has garnered the support of renowned figures including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and former NFL star Brian McKinney. The athletes recently honored Jalen during the Spartan Race in Florida. In support of today's official launch of Jalen's Journey, Serena Williams and friends made a generous donation for critical family-focused and community initiatives.

ABOUT JALEN'S JOURNEY

Jalen's Journey, through a host of inspirational and creative initiatives, products and services, serves as a resource to individuals, families and communities who have experienced tragic loss, specifically that of loved ones to gun violence. In collaboration with her brother Habakkuk Talbert, Syreeta founded the organization in 2017 in memory of her son, Jalen A. Talbert. For more information, visit www.jalensjourney.com.

