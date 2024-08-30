Chicagoans Going Above and Beyond For People with Disabilities

Envisioning More Campaign Launches in Response to Calls for

Respect, Understanding and Kindness for All People

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An anonymous donor has stepped forward with a $25,000 contribution matching 1:1 all contributions to a GoFundMe campaign launched for Envision Unlimited by three board members. Envision Unlimited provides a full spectrum of care for people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities in Illinois. The Envisioning More for People with Disabilities campaign to raise $100,000 was prompted by recent insensitive and insulting comments about the very people and families that Envision Unlimited serves. When the organization took a stand this past weekend and parted ways with a major contributor whose words and actions were inconsistent with the organization's mission and values, it came with much positive feedback from people across the country.

To make up for a large gap in fundraising the departure created and to continue to support services and care for the thousands of Envision Unlimited members (how clients prefer to be known) and their caregivers, a group of board members with family ties to Envision Unlimited initiated a GoFundMe campaign that has brought in nearly $11,000 in the last 48 hours. When the campaign reaches its $100,000 goal, it will be met with a matching donation of $100,000 from another anonymous donor.

Proceeds are to support the opening of new homes in the community so more people with disabilities can live to their fullest potential. This includes a completely accessible home for people with physical disabilities allowing older members to age in place, and many other people transitioning out of state-run institutions to find a safe, fully supportive home in a real community. Donations will go towards furnishing six homes, including appliances and furniture, housewares, bedding and curtains, as well as nightstands, wall hangings, picture frames and all the touches that make a place truly a home.

Support at any level is welcome to the Envisioning More for People with Disabilities campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/envisioning-more-for-people-with-disabilities. Donations are also accepted at www.envisionunlimited.org.

Learn more about the Envision Unlimited commitment to respect, understanding and kindness at https://www.envisionunlimited.org/treating-people-respect-understanding-and-kindness.

About Envision Unlimited

Envision Unlimited is a full spectrum of care organization serving people with disabilities from infants to 80+ years old regardless of race, gender, religion, or ability to pay. Founded in Chicago in 1948, Envision Unlimited has a legacy of evolving care delivered with empathy, every time and everywhere. Innovative services offered across Chicagoland and Central Illinois include novel day programs; community living options; employment programs, respite for families, behavioral health services, and foster care for children with disabilities. For more information, visit www.envisionunlimited.org.

