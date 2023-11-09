Chicagoland Medicare Helps Eligible Individuals Navigate the Complex Medicare System

News provided by

Chicagoland Medicare

09 Nov, 2023, 13:41 ET

The wrong choice can result in inadequate or inappropriate coverage.

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which ends on December 7, can be a complicated and frustrating time for seniors and other individuals eligible for Medicare. Many find that Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Part A, Part D and Maximum Out-Of-Pocket can be difficult to navigate. Uninformed decisions can result in individuals obtaining coverage that does not meet their financial or medical needs. Niki Feret of Chicagoland Medicare (www.ChicagolandMedicare.com) can help seniors and other Medicare eligible individuals navigate these difficult decisions and find the best coverage for their needs and budget.

With free, online consultations with no obligation to enroll, Chicagoland Medicare helps individuals on Medicare find Medicare insurance policies that meet their specific needs for medical coverage, hospitalization, prescription drugs and more. Experienced Chicagoland Medicare insurance representatives can provide advice on Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan choices for people eligible for Medicare in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

"Our mission is to educate and empower seniors and other Medicare eligible individuals to make informed Medicare coverage decisions based on their unique health, lifestyle and financial needs," said Niki Feret, owner of Chicagoland Medicare, a woman-owned, family-run independent Medicare insurance agency.

The variety of Medicare premiums, benefits, reimbursements, supplements and provider networks all contribute to confusion and dissatisfaction. Chicagoland Medicare provides eligible individuals, their family and caregivers with a personal approach to their Medicare educational journey.

"We help make the perplexing world of Medicare more accessible by focusing on the 4 Cs—Coverage, Cost and Confident Choices," said Feret. "Our team helps people choose their optimal Medicare insurance path and what they need to do every year to make sure their choices are the best possible for them."

Chicago area Medicare recipients looking to identify their best plan coverage can schedule a free Zoom consultation with no obligation to enroll via the Chicagoland Medicare website: www.ChicagolandMedicare.com or by calling (844) 844-6565.

Chicagoland Medicare is a non-government agency and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the federal government or the federal Medicare program. 

Niki Feret is available for media interviews.

SOURCE Chicagoland Medicare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.