Chicagoland New-Car Dealers to Host USO Barbecue for the Troops Fundraisers on July 14

Each dealer will tap into existing relationships within their community to add a unique spin on their barbecue fundraiser. Patriotic ceremonies, cook-offs, car washes, live music and games for kids of all ages are just a few dealership event highlights that attendees will be able to enjoy. Over the past five years, CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise $560,000 to support USO of Illinois programs and services. The CATA and USO of Illinois are hopeful the sixth year of the partnership will prove to be bigger and better than ever. New for 2018, Addison-based Turtle Wax will provide Chicagoland residents with an extra incentive to participate and give back by matching the first $25,000 raised at dealerships as a donation to USO of Illinois in support of the troops.

"The USO Barbecue for the Troops initiative is the perfect example of the vital role that dealers play to help those within their local communities," said CATA Chairman Tony Guido. "Over the past five years, I have personally witnessed the dedication and effort that local dealers pour into their USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers. It's so much more than the half million dollars raised; dealership owners and employees invest so much of their own time and resources into making individual events stand out – which may also be driven by some friendly neighborhood competition."

"The USO of Illinois is proud to announce, for the sixth year, we will partner with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and local new-car dealerships for the USO Barbecue for the Troops program. These dealerships, your neighbors, dedicate their time and resources to this program that honors the service of our military and military families and they are committed to rallying their hometown communities to join them for local BBQ fundraisers throughout the month of July," said Alison Ruble President and CEO of USO of Illinois. "As friends, family and neighbors fire up their grills this summer, we must pause to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces; to honor those who have gone and to thank those who currently serve."

This year, Turtle Wax is a special program partner in the CATA/USO BBQ for the Troops fundraising efforts. "We're happy to have Turtle Wax join the program and provide even more motivation for residents to visit our dealerships. By providing us with more than $5,000 in additional car care giveaways at a dealer event held in May, we have another great incentive for our events," said Guido.

The CATA and USO of Illinois plan to carry the message and maintain momentum throughout the month of July. For example, all month long, dealerships will offer to collect loose change from customers' cup holders when they visit for service. Additionally, beginning July 1, people will be encouraged to submit a photo along with a caption describing why they or someone they know should win the "Ultimate Backyard BBQ" as part of the #BBQ4Troops social media contest. Real Urban Barbecue head chef will personally cook up barbecue fare for the winner and 50 friends…make that 51 because a Chicago Blackhawks player or alumni will make a special appearance. Turtle Wax will also contribute a grand prize package included in the winning prize that goes to the Ultimate Backyard BBQ winner at the backyard event.

To find the full listing of CATA dealer USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers, visit www.DriveChicago.com. For more information about the USO of Illinois, visit www.usoofillinois.org.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 20,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

About the USO of Illinois

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Supporting nearly 325,000 troops and their families every year, USO of Illinois is a civilian 501(c)(3) non-profit that is supported solely by the generosity of the American people. For more information about USO of Illinois, visit: www.usoofillinois.org.

About Turtle Wax

For the past 70 years, Turtle Wax has been a leader in the car care industry, formulating innovative product lines to meet the ever-changing needs of both car consumers and the automotive industry. With humble roots in Chicago, Ill., Turtle Wax continues to be a family-owned and operated business with sales in more than 90 countries. Follow our passion for driving on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and discover our breakthrough innovation at www.turtlewax.com.

