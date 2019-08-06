Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members at 23rd Annual Ceremony

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will host its 23rd annual induction ceremony on Wednesday, September 25th at McCormick Square's newest facility, the state-of-the-art Wintrust Arena. This year's Hall of Fame honors ten outstanding individuals who make Chicago a world-class sports town.

Chicago White Sox slugger and most recent MLB Hall of Fame inductee Harold Baines leads the list of honored athletes; along with Chicago Cub superstar pitcher Rick Sutcliffe, former Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy soccer star Mike Magee, and former Chicago Bears defensive stalwart Israel Idonije.

Notre Dame All-American and San Francisco 49ers defensive terror Bryant Colby Young will receive The George Connor Award. Desmond Howard, 1991 Heisman Trophy Winner at Michigan and outstanding NFL running back, will receive the Gayle Sayers Award. And legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz will receive The Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chicago Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak will receive The Media Award and Northwestern Wildcats Athletic Director Jim Phillips will also be inducted that evening. Chicago Black Hawk, and Three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Patrick Kane will be accepting The Stan Mikita Award.

"It is an honor and privilege to host the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame at the Wintrust Arena," said Lori T. Healey, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA). "This is the fourth year to have this celebration on our campus and it is always one of the most inspiring and empowering events, bringing together athletes and the community, and this year, with proceeds supporting World Sport Chicago, and other local Charites supporting education, it will be even more powerful."

"We're honored to induct a class of such outstanding individuals into the 2019 Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame and celebrate their achievements in the Chicago sports community," said Charlie Carey, Board President of CSHOF. "Each year, the CSHOF induction ceremony brings together Chicago's finest athletes, and we're grateful to our outstanding partners for making this momentous night possible and support education for underprivileged youth."

Former NBC5 Chicago sportscaster Peggy Kusinski will emcee the induction dinner. The event benefits the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Charities, a 501c3 tax-exempt organization in Illinois honoring those who have distinguished themselves through their contribution to sports. VIP cocktails are from 5:30-6:30PM, with dinner and induction starting at 7PM Wednesday, September 25th at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Ave, Chicago, 60616. Tickets are $225 each, with tables of ten starting at $2,000.

Proceeds from the event typically support World Sport Chicago, the Chicago Sports Commission, education for the underprivileged and other local charities.

