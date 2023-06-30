Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Devin Hester and Jack McDowell to 2023 Class

The regions most accomplished athletes and individuals among those being inducted

CHICAGO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will host its annual induction ceremony on Wednesday, October 4th at McCormick Square's state-of-the-art Wintrust Arena . This year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner will honor 14 new members.

Charles P. Carey, Chairman and President of The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame has announced that retired Chicago Bears legend, Devin Hester, will headline a remarkable 2023 induction class that features Jack McDowell, the 1993 Cy Young Award winner of the Chicago White Sox, Brian Campbell, a key member of the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks, and Joe Crede, the third baseman for the 2005 World Series Champion Chicago White Sox.

Chicago-born basketball legend Ronnie Fields, known for his exceptional skills at Farragut High School and in the CBA, leads a group of hometown heroes set to be inducted. The esteemed class includes CPS basketball coach Robert Smith of Simeon Academy, Eric Steinbach, an NFL standout and graduate of Providence Catholic High School, Mary Wise, the decorated coach of the Florida Gators Women's Volleyball team hailing from Evanston, Juliann Sitch, a soccer great from Oswego who excelled at DePaul University, Sister Jean Hurley, the inspirational spiritual leader of Loyola University's basketball program, and the late Track and Field coaching legend Don Ameidi, who will be honored for his contributions to DePaul, Loyola, and Northwestern.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Viking, John Randle, is set to grace the event and receive the esteemed George Connor Award. This award is dedicated to the memory of the late Pro Football Hall of Famer, Chicago Bear, and University of Notre Dame alumnus, who played a pivotal role in establishing The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. Joining the occasion is Ron Dayne, the Heisman Award Winner and two-time Rose Bowl MVP and champion, who will proudly accept the prestigious Gayle Sayers Award. These annual awards honor retired players from beyond Chicago, who have epitomized the values of both Sayers and Connor, both on and off the field.

Retired Chicago Tribune sports writer Fred Mitchell is this year's recipient of The Excellence in Media award. A former semi pro football player and kicker who spent 41 years covering Chicago sports, Mitchell, has authored 11 books including the biographies of Gayle Sayers and Billy Williams.

"We are thrilled with the lineup of our 2023 class. All of our award winners and inductees are the most deserving and iconic Chicago legends of sport," said CSHOF President Charles P. Carey. "Each year the CSHOF board works tirelessly to program an event and induction ceremony that celebrates the very best individuals in Chicago sporting history to continue our cause of supporting education and athletic programs for underprivileged youth. Our 2023 ceremony is going to be a night to remember."

The annual event benefits Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Charities, a 501c3 tax exempt organization in Illinois honoring those who have distinguished themselves through their contributions in sports.

VIP cocktails are from 5:30-6:30PM, with dinner and induction starting at 7PM Wednesday, October 4th at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Ave, Chicago, 60616. Ticket and sponsorship information is available on the website.

