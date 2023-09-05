Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame to Recognize Governor J.B. Pritzker with Lifetime Contribution to Sport Award on October 4th at Wintrust Arena

Annual Induction Ceremony Celebrates Chicago's Sporting Legends

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will honor Governor J.B. Pritzker's exceptional dedication to sports with the prestigious Lifetime Contribution to Sport Award. The award will be presented during his opening remarks at the annual induction ceremony on October 4th, 2023, at Wintrust Arena in McCormick Square.

Celebrating Excellence: The event will pay tribute to 16 new inductees who have made enduring contributions to sports. This year's class includes retired Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester, Jack McDowell, the 1993 Cy Young Award winner of the Chicago White Sox, and Brian Campbell, a key member of the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks.

Distinguished Inductees: Chicago-born basketball legend Ronnie Fields, CPS basketball coach Robert Smith, Loyola University Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, NFL standout Eric Steinbach, and Mary Wise, coach of the Florida Gators Women's Volleyball team, are among the celebrated inductees.

Legendary Impact Awards: Pro Football Hall of Famer John Randle will receive the George Connor Award, and Ron Dayne, Heisman Award Winner, will be presented with the Gale Sayers Award. These awards celebrate players who embody the values of Sayers and Connor both on and off the field.

Media Excellence Acknowledged: The Excellence in Media award will be bestowed upon retired Chicago Tribune sports writer and Ring Lardner Award winner Fred Mitchell, honoring his remarkable contributions to sports journalism.

Event Details: VIP cocktails will commence at 5:30 PM, followed by dinner and the induction ceremony at 7:00 PM on October 4th at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Ave, Chicago, 60616.

Statement from Charles P. Carey, Chairman and President of CSHOF: "We are honored to have the Governor of the State of Illinois as our special guest and Inductee. The Class of 2023 reflects the rich history of Chicago sports, and this Induction Ceremony promises to be the premier sporting event of the year."

Ticket Information: For those interested in attending or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.chicagolandsportshalloffame.com/

Media Contact:
Paddy Houlihan
Phone: 708-254-8955
Email: [email protected]

About Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF):

Through its annual induction ceremony and various events, CSHOF a 501c3 actively supports underprivileged children through its charitable initiatives.

