Chicagoland's Clarity Clinic Seeks to Change Public Discourse on Treating Pain and Addiction, as We Approach Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Pavan Prasad, founder and lead physician, at Clarity Clinic Chicago, is urging both members of the media - particularly the healthcare press - and the general public to consider pain as they prepare for joy this holiday season.

"It is a time of year when happiness, excitement, and anticipation can inadvertently mask both emotional and physical pain," says Prasad. "As counterintuitive as it may seem, this makes the holiday season one of the most precarious for the most vulnerable among us, some of whom may consider 'self-medicating' or getting no care at all. This is not a time for judgment or condemnation but one of observation and support for loved ones, neighbors and colleagues who may be in such pain that warrants professional help. If that describes you or someone you know, there are options for healthy, safe, stigma-free treatment."

Dr. Prasad takes a holistic approach, treating the full person rather than just symptoms. He specializes in treating people with mood, self-esteem, and concentration problems, such as adult ADHD, as well as working with more diffuse issues around identity, interpersonal relationships, and professional achievement.

With addiction prevention in mind, Dr. Prasad addresses emotional distress and difficulties in daily living. This could manifest as depression, anxiety, insomnia, problems with intimacy or self-esteem, problems with concentration, feeling excessively angry or guilty, or trouble finding meaning in life, to name only a few. Further, he provides psychotherapy as well as medication management. Through his comprehensive evaluation, he works with patients to determine whether pharmacological treatment, therapy or a combination of both would be most helpful.

About Clarity Clinic:

Clarity Clinic is a therapeutic and psychiatric care facility with four Chicagoland locations - in the Loop, River North, Lake View, and Arlington Heights communities. Clarity's therapists and psychiatrists offer holistic care that includes complementary psychotherapy, psychiatry, hypnotherapy, and nutrition among other services for conditions ranging from addiction, to ADHD, couples counseling, and even anxiety.

