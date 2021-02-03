Chicagoland's Largest Solar Development "Energized" in the Fox Valley Area

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three area municipalities and a non-profit organization will save a combined $14.5 million in energy costs over the next 25 years from solar energy projects that are now "Energized" and operating as expected. The Fox Valley Solar Farms are the largest installation of "behind the meter" Solar Power in the Chicagoland area. The announcement was made by Progressive Business Solutions, an Aurora-based Company that developed the projects in conjunction with local Municipal Leaders and Area Non-Profit Organizations. Funds were made available in 2019 and 2020 from the Adjustable Block Program under the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), passed in December of 2016. Area residents, businesses, governmental organizations and non-profits all pay into a renewable energy fund, which is collected on each customer's monthly ComEd bill. All four of the Solar Farms developed by Progressive Business Solutions were selected to participate in the Illinois Solar for All Program, which was highly competitive in that less than 30% of the applications submitted received approval. "We want Industries that create jobs in Illinois to stay in Illinois," said Rep. Keith Wheeler of Illinois' 50th district. "The Fox Valley solar development is a testimony to the job creation engine that solar energy has become in our state over the past few years as a result of the Future Energy Jobs Act. Utilizing the FEJA to lower their operating costs without spending new taxpayer money is a good example of our community's leadership which enabled the building of the largest solar development in our local area. "We are pleased to have delivered on our commitment to develop projects that provide environmentally friendly low-cost power to Fox Valley Communities, but this is just the beginning. We are currently working with Illinois Communities to get them lined up for the next phase of funding, said Chris Childress, Development Director Progressive Business Solutions." Our proprietary development process was the key to 100% of our Solar Fields being accepted in the first phase of the Adjustable Block program.

In accordance with the provisions under the agreements, Kendall County, the City of Plano, Fox Metro, and Mooseheart Child City & School built in excess of 7.6 MW of solar power generation capabilities. This generates over 12 million kWh per year and 300 million kWh over the term of the project. For reference, the average home consumes around 10,000 kWh per year. The electric power generated will be used directly by the facilities and lower their operating costs.

"No new taxpayer dollars were used to build the Solar Fields." according to Arnie Schramel, Managing Partner of Progressive Business Solutions. "We helped originate, competitively bid the solar field construction, and found the financial resources to fund the projects. The winning bidders will receive Renewable Energy Credits (REC's). Kendall County, the City of Plano, Fox Metro, and Mooseheart Child City & School will receive reduced cost power, which is substantially below market for a period of 25 years." per Mr. Schramel. "We could not have afforded solar without the Adjustable Block Program established by the Future Energy Jobs Act which enabled us to build the field with no upfront cost. Mooseheart invested $11.4 million into school renovations back in 2013 so we wanted to do something out of the ordinary to impact our energy budget." Said Gary Urwiler, Executive Director of Mooseheart Child City and School.

Positive Impact for Our Community

"Kendall County is continually looking for ways to reduce our operating costs. This will save County taxpayers over $4 million dollars. When Progressive Business Solutions presented a program that allowed us to reduce our costs without any capital investment, we decided it was a good fit for Kendall County and its residents," said Scott Gryder, Chairman of the Kendall County Board. "The City of Plano and Progressive Business Solutions reviewed several potential locations and ultimately decided the best fit was to use vacant land next to the current water treatment plant. The solar field has helped the City save money, reduce our dependence on traditional fossil fuels and provides a good example of how the City of Plano continues to be environmental stewards for today and the future." said Robert Hausler, Mayor, City of Plano.

Carbon Emissions Reduction

Cost reduction is not the only benefit for the Community. By generating over 300 million kWh during the project, it will reduce Carbon Emissions by over 212,000 metric tons. According to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator, that is equivalent to eliminating over 45,000 passenger cars or eliminating 24 million gallons of gasoline. "It is important as a municipal agency that we ensure we leave the earth in better shape than we found it. At Fox Metro, we are continually looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint in a financially responsible manner. This project accomplishes both those goals." said Tom Muth, Executive Director at the Fox Metro Water Reclamation District.

How Can My Community/Business Participate?

Although the initial funding has been exhausted it is expected that there will be additional solar incentives made available in 2021 or 2022. Progressive Business Solutions is working with area leaders to ensure their projects are ready for approval when funds are made available. There is no fee to develop and present savings opportunities for your review and approval. For more information on the Illinois Adjustable Block Program visit www.illinoisabp.com

About Progressive Business Solutions

Progressive Business Solutions works with Municipalities, Non-Profits Organizations, and Commercial/Industrial customers to increase their profits by lowering operating expenses, without capital investment. Progressive Business Solutions has saved clients over $400 million dollars.

For More Information About Chicagoland's Largest Solar Development Contact:

Chris Childress

Phone: 630-882-6100 Cell: 630-800-0173

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.savewithprogressive.com

SOURCE Progressive Business Solutions

Related Links

http://www.savewithprogressive.com

