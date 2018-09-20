Chicago's 2019 MICHELIN Guide Features 9 New Bib Gourmands, 24 Cuisine Types

Michelin inspectors reveal the ninth edition of affordable favorites in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released the list of 58 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Chicago one week ahead of its 2019 star selection, featuring nine new additions.

Introduced in 1997, Bib Gourmand restaurants are awarded by Michelin's inspectors because they serve high quality food while making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

More than 39 styles of cuisine will appear in the 2019 Michelin Guide Chicago. Notable cuisines amongst the Bib Gourmands include Chinese (Jade Court), Pizza (Pizzeria Bebu) and International (Proxi).

The MICHELIN® Guide, renowned for its anonymous food inspectors, was created at the turn of the 20th century by the Michelin brothers to provide motorists with useful information about where they could service and repair their cars, and eventually where to find a good quality meal as well. Michelin's meticulous inspectors began eating their way through Chicago in 2009.

The 2019 Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The Guide will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

DaGuan Noodle serves excellent rice noodles in a variety of homemade broths, prepared from scratch daily. The menu also offers an array of carefully crafted, ingredient-focused dishes such as pumpkin pancake or tart and springy black fungus with vinegar sauce.

Daisies opened in June 2017 in Logan Square and features fantastic pastas. This feels like a true neighborhood spot, down to the regional wines. Inspectors were impressed by the execution, hospitality and creativity.

Jade Court was brought to Chicago by the father-daughter team that opened Phoenix in Chinatown. Jade Court is a simple Cantonese restaurant in Bridgeport serving excellent fare.

Lonesome Rose was opened as an all-day restaurant in Logan Square. For breakfast, diners can drop in at the café for smoothies and breakfast tacos. For lunch, patrons enjoy crave-worthy plates of ceviche and tuna tostadas, along with chili con queso and Mexican street corn.

Marisol is located on the first floor of the Museum of Contemporary Art and features vegetable-focused cuisine. The chef's graceful plates are contemporary, creative and wholly satisfying.

Pacific Standard Time opened in May to much fanfare and brings a welcome Cal-Italian flair to River North in an impressively large space that hums along with energy. The food has quality sourcing, fine technique and creative edges.

Passerotto is a new restaurant in Andersonville featuring a unique Korean-Italian mashup. Elegant and delicious flavors make this a wonderful new Bib Gourmand in Chicago.

Pizzeria Bebu is a neighborhood pizza spot run by a team with impressive experience. Chefs add a new spin to their pizzas, as seen in the inventively named pies ("ode to Rubirosa" or "jalapeno popper") to the uniquely crisp, perfectly cooked thin crust – a risky but successful endeavor here in Deep Dish land.

Proxi was created as a "love letter" to exciting and elevated multicultural street food. Whether the culinary trips begin with the cool notes of mint and cilantro scattered about a crêpe or the woodsy notes of mushroom escabeche topping a pork porterhouse, it's all delicious and well worth a Bib Gourmand designation.

About Michelin

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

NEW

Angry Crab (The)

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Arami

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Au Cheval

West Loop

Avec

West Loop

bellyQ

West Loop

Bohemian House

River North

Bristol (The)

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Ceres' Table

Lakeview & Wrigleyville

Chilam Balam

Lakeview & Wrigleyville

Cumin

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Daguan Noodle

Chinatown & South

NEW

Daisies

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

NEW

DeCOLORES

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Dos Urban Cantina

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Dove's Luncheonette

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Duck Inn (The)

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Fat Rice

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Frontera Grill

River North

Giant

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Gilt Bar

River North

Girl & The Goat

West Loop

GT Fish & Oyster

River North

HaiSous

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Han 202

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Herb

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Hopleaf

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Jade Court

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

NEW

Jam

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Jin Thai

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Kai Zan

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Lonesome Rose

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

NEW

Longman & Eagle

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Lula Café

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Mana Food Bar

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Mango Pickle

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Marisol

Gold Coast

 NEW

mfk.

Lincoln Park & Old Town

MingHin

Chinatown & South

Mi Tocaya

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Mott St.

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Nana

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Pacific Standard Time

River North

NEW

Passerotto

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

NEW

Pizzeria Bebu

Gold Coast

NEW

Pleasant House Pub

Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Proxi

West Loop

NEW

Purple Pig (The)

Loop & Streeterville

Quiote

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Sabri Nihari

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

San Soo Gab San

Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Smoque BBQ

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Sol de Mexico

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Sushi Dokku

West Loop

Table, Donkey and Stick

Humboldt Park & Logan Square

True Food Kitchen

River North

TWO

Bucktown & Wicker Park

Untitled Supper Club

River North

Wood

Lakeview & Wrigleyville

