Chicago's 2019 MICHELIN Guide Features 9 New Bib Gourmands, 24 Cuisine Types

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released the list of 58 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Chicago one week ahead of its 2019 star selection, featuring nine new additions.

Introduced in 1997, Bib Gourmand restaurants are awarded by Michelin's inspectors because they serve high quality food while making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

More than 39 styles of cuisine will appear in the 2019 Michelin Guide Chicago. Notable cuisines amongst the Bib Gourmands include Chinese (Jade Court), Pizza (Pizzeria Bebu) and International (Proxi).

The MICHELIN® Guide, renowned for its anonymous food inspectors, was created at the turn of the 20th century by the Michelin brothers to provide motorists with useful information about where they could service and repair their cars, and eventually where to find a good quality meal as well. Michelin's meticulous inspectors began eating their way through Chicago in 2009.

The 2019 Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The Guide will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

DaGuan Noodle serves excellent rice noodles in a variety of homemade broths, prepared from scratch daily. The menu also offers an array of carefully crafted, ingredient-focused dishes such as pumpkin pancake or tart and springy black fungus with vinegar sauce.

Daisies opened in June 2017 in Logan Square and features fantastic pastas. This feels like a true neighborhood spot, down to the regional wines. Inspectors were impressed by the execution, hospitality and creativity.

Jade Court was brought to Chicago by the father-daughter team that opened Phoenix in Chinatown. Jade Court is a simple Cantonese restaurant in Bridgeport serving excellent fare.

Lonesome Rose was opened as an all-day restaurant in Logan Square. For breakfast, diners can drop in at the café for smoothies and breakfast tacos. For lunch, patrons enjoy crave-worthy plates of ceviche and tuna tostadas, along with chili con queso and Mexican street corn.

Marisol is located on the first floor of the Museum of Contemporary Art and features vegetable-focused cuisine. The chef's graceful plates are contemporary, creative and wholly satisfying.

Pacific Standard Time opened in May to much fanfare and brings a welcome Cal-Italian flair to River North in an impressively large space that hums along with energy. The food has quality sourcing, fine technique and creative edges.

Passerotto is a new restaurant in Andersonville featuring a unique Korean-Italian mashup. Elegant and delicious flavors make this a wonderful new Bib Gourmand in Chicago.

Pizzeria Bebu is a neighborhood pizza spot run by a team with impressive experience. Chefs add a new spin to their pizzas, as seen in the inventively named pies ("ode to Rubirosa" or "jalapeno popper") to the uniquely crisp, perfectly cooked thin crust – a risky but successful endeavor here in Deep Dish land.

Proxi was created as a "love letter" to exciting and elevated multicultural street food. Whether the culinary trips begin with the cool notes of mint and cilantro scattered about a crêpe or the woodsy notes of mushroom escabeche topping a pork porterhouse, it's all delicious and well worth a Bib Gourmand designation.



Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

ESTABLISHMENT AREA NEW Angry Crab (The) Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Arami Bucktown & Wicker Park Au Cheval West Loop Avec West Loop bellyQ West Loop Bohemian House River North Bristol (The) Bucktown & Wicker Park Ceres' Table Lakeview & Wrigleyville Chilam Balam Lakeview & Wrigleyville Cumin Bucktown & Wicker Park Daguan Noodle Chinatown & South NEW Daisies Humboldt Park & Logan Square NEW DeCOLORES Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Dos Urban Cantina Humboldt Park & Logan Square Dove's Luncheonette Bucktown & Wicker Park Duck Inn (The) Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Fat Rice Humboldt Park & Logan Square Frontera Grill River North Giant Humboldt Park & Logan Square Gilt Bar River North Girl & The Goat West Loop GT Fish & Oyster River North HaiSous Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Han 202 Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Herb Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Hopleaf Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Jade Court Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport NEW Jam Humboldt Park & Logan Square Jin Thai Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Kai Zan Humboldt Park & Logan Square Lonesome Rose Humboldt Park & Logan Square NEW Longman & Eagle Humboldt Park & Logan Square Lula Café Humboldt Park & Logan Square Mana Food Bar Bucktown & Wicker Park Mango Pickle Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Marisol Gold Coast NEW mfk. Lincoln Park & Old Town MingHin Chinatown & South Mi Tocaya Humboldt Park & Logan Square Mott St. Bucktown & Wicker Park Nana Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Pacific Standard Time River North NEW Passerotto Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown NEW Pizzeria Bebu Gold Coast NEW Pleasant House Pub Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport Proxi West Loop NEW Purple Pig (The) Loop & Streeterville Quiote Humboldt Park & Logan Square Sabri Nihari Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown San Soo Gab San Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown Smoque BBQ Humboldt Park & Logan Square Sol de Mexico Humboldt Park & Logan Square Sushi Dokku West Loop Table, Donkey and Stick Humboldt Park & Logan Square True Food Kitchen River North TWO Bucktown & Wicker Park Untitled Supper Club River North Wood Lakeview & Wrigleyville

