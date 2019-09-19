Chicago's 2020 MICHELIN Guide Features 54 Bib Gourmands Across 25 Cuisine Types

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its 2020 list of restaurants in Chicago that earned the Bib Gourmand distinction in its 10th and newest edition of the MICHELIN Guide Chicago. Michelin recognized 54 Bib Gourmand restaurants, featuring 14 new additions.

Introduced in 1997, Bib Gourmand restaurants are awarded by Michelin inspectors to establishments that serve good quality food at a good value, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included). Bib Gourmand selections are often personal favorites of Michelin's anonymous inspectors when dining on their own time.

More than 25 cuisine types will appear in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide Chicago. Notable cuisines amongst this year's Bib Gourmands include Peruvian (Cabra), Barbecue (Flat & Point), Pizza (Nella Pizza e Pasta) and American Southern (Virtue).

Michelin inspectors have been meticulously dining their way through Chicago since 2009 and, while the famous Michelin stars remain the most celebrated international distinction in the MICHELIN Guide, the Bib Gourmand is a highly desired honor among restaurateurs.

The announcement of Chicago's Bib Gourmand restaurants comes one week before the announcement of the 2020 selection, including Michelin-starred restaurants. The 2020 Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago will be released on Thursday, Sept. 26. The Guide will go on sale Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99 (ISBN 9782067238916).

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, as well as a short description of each restaurant:

Avlí Taverna

In Lincoln Park, the Greek cuisine at Avlí Taverna is bold and spirited thanks to chef and owner Louie Alexakis.

Birrieria Zaragoza

With a hyper-focused menu of roasted goat, specifically "birria tatemada," a regional variation of the braised stew originally from Jalisco, Mexico, Birrieria Zaragoza is owned by Juan Zaragoza and takes meticulous care in the preparation of the slow-roasted dish, paired with homemade tortillas.



Cabra

Chef Stephanie Izard creates magic at Cabra, her latest stunning restaurant located on the rooftop of the Hoxton Hotel in the West Loop, where the food leans Peruvian enriched by chef Izard's delicious liberties.

Cira

Cira, also located in the buzzing Hoxton Hotel, is led by the talented chef Chris Pandel. The kitchen spins bright, fresh ingredients into delicious dishes with Mediterranean flavors and delightful surprises.

County Barbecue

After more than two years of construction following a devastating fire, County Barbecue has returned with its savory smoked meats and boldly flavored sides.

etta

Chef Danny Grant, who also oversees the blockbuster Maple & Ash, steers the kitchen at etta, bringing his distinctive flair and flavors to this live-fire hot spot.

Flat & Point

A fantastic addition to the Chicago dining scene, this restaurant's level of finesse and meticulous local sourcing by chef Brian Bruns makes it a true stand-out, particularly in the field of barbecue.

Funkenhausen

A modern beer hall with vintage touches, Funkenhausen offers a creative American menu that blends both German and Southern specialties. Chef Mark Steuer offers an original experience featuring items like garlic pretzel knots with mustard accompanied by pimento cheese.

Ghin Khao

This low-key setting in Pilsen serves northern Thai cuisine that is fresh and vibrant.

Ina Mae Tavern

This handsome New Orleans-style tavern in Wicker Park is named after chef Brian Jupiter's great-grandmother and treats diners to classics like po' boys, gumbo and buttermilk fried chicken.

Kie-Gol-Lanee

This quiet Oaxacan restaurant in Uptown delivers standout regional specialties like wide, crackly tlayudas and soulful, complex moles.

La Josie

Chef and owner Jose Luis Barajas is particularly skillful at preparing delightful tacos, served in a bright, comfortable space.

Nella Pizza e Pasta

The name of this delicious Hyde Park pizza restaurant belongs to chef and owner Nella Grassano, a classically trained pizzaiola. The menu is promising and the wood-burning oven central to its enticing fare.

Virtue

An ode to American Southern Cuisine, Virtue features an elegant space with open kitchen where Erick Williams leads his team to prepare updated Southern classics like chicken gizzards over dirty rice with creamy, lip-smacking chicken gravy.

ESTABLISHMENT AREA NEW Arami Bucktown & Wicker Park

Avec West Loop

Avlí Taverna Lincoln Park & Old Town NEW Birrieria Zaragoza Pilsen & University Village NEW Cabra West Loop NEW Ceres' Table Lakeview & Wrigleyville

Chilam Balam Lakeview & Wrigleyville

Cira West Loop NEW County Barbecue Pilsen & University Village NEW Daguan Noodle Chinatown & South

Daisies Humboldt Park & Logan Square

DeCOLORES Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Dos Urban Cantina Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Duck Inn (The) Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

etta Bucktown & Wicker Park NEW Fat Rice Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Flat & Point Humboldt Park & Logan Square NEW Frontera Grill River North

Funkenhausen Bucktown & Wicker Park NEW Ghin Khao Pilsen & University Village NEW Giant Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Gilt Bar River North

Girl & The Goat West Loop

GT Fish & Oyster River North

HaiSous Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Herb Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Ina Mae Tavern Bucktown & Wicker Park NEW Jam Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Kai Zan Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Kie-Gol-Lanee Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown NEW La Josie West Loop NEW Lonesome Rose Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Longman & Eagle Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Lula Café Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Mango Pickle Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Marisol Gold Coast

mfk. Lincoln Park & Old Town

Mi Tocaya Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Mott St. Bucktown & Wicker Park

Nella Pizza e Pasta Chinatown & South NEW Pacific Standard Time River North

Passerotto Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Pizzeria Bebu Gold Coast

Pleasant House Pub Pilsen, University Village & Bridgeport

Proxi West Loop

Purple Pig (The) Loop & Streeterville

San Soo Gab San Andersonville, Edgewater & Uptown

Smoque BBQ Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Sol de Mexico Humboldt Park & Logan Square

Table, Donkey and Stick Humboldt Park & Logan Square

True Food Kitchen River North

TWO Bucktown & Wicker Park

Untitled Supper Club River North

Virtue Chinatown & South NEW

About Michelin

