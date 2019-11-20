Chicago's 86th Annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Line-Up

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns this year, featuring an all-star lineup, including Grand Marshals, actors Chris Sullivan and Miguel Cervantes, plus hundreds of talented performers from near and far. Several hundred thousand Chicagoans and visitors are expected to line the streets in celebration of this time-honored event.

2019 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade features beloved mascot Teddy Turkey. The parade also features an all-star lineup with Grand Marshals, actors Chris Sullivan and Miguel Cervantes. You will also see Santa himself, plus 90 diverse and captivating groups. The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has developed into a full-scale spectacle that celebrates the holiday season. With 20 talented marching bands, 13 festival floats including Garfield! You'll see 16 staged theatrical performances, 11 equestrian groups, 18 cultural groups, inflatables, celebrity guests and more.

This year marks the iconic Parade's 86th year. On Thursday, November 28, the free, family-friendly event will kick off at 8 a.m. (CST) on the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Dr., and travel north on State Street to Randolph, concluding at 11 a.m. The festivities are televised live on WGN-TV.

Parade highlights include beloved mascot Teddy Turkey and Santa Claus himself, plus 90 diverse and captivating groups, including Teatro ZinZanni, Chicago's Marist High School Marching Band, Christopher Newport University Marching Band, Ray of Hope Riders, Harlem Globetrotters, Chicago Chinese Performing Arts Ensemble, Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, and many more. Look for a total of 20 talented marching bands, 13 festive floats, 16 staged theatrical performances, 11 equestrian groups, 18 cultural groups, inflatables, celebrity guests, and thousands of dedicated volunteers.

Attendees making their way downtown on Thanksgiving are invited to experience the Parade in style with VIP access as an Individual Sponsor. With limited, show-center seating available, VIP ticket holders get the best view of the Parade from grandstand seating in the TV Zone, which is the only on-site location to see the Staged-for-TV-Only Performances. For more information about how to become an Individual Sponsorship, please go to https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/individual-sponsorship-2019/ .

The Parade is broadcast live on WGN TV, live-streamed at www.wgntv.com/live , and rebroadcast at 1 p.m. Thanksgiving afternoon on CLTV.

For more information, visit www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com

About the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

Originally called the Christmas Caravan in the 1930s, the Parade, now in its 86th year, was created in 1934 to help lift the spirits of residents suffering through the Great Depression. Since then, it has developed into a full-scale spectacle that celebrates the holiday season. What once started as an attempt to boost Chicago's economy has evolved into a cherished holiday tradition for Americans across the country. Over 16 countries will share their heritage with Chicago's Parade this Thanksgiving morning. Follow the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the 2019 Grand Marshals

Both Grand Marshals boast Chicago connections. Chris Sullivan, perhaps best known for his Emmy® Award-nominated role as Toby on NBC's This is Us, spent his early career here, including improv training and performances on Chicago stages. Miguel Cervantes is the actor hand-picked by Lin-Manuel Miranda to play the title role in Hamilton at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre, and he and his family currently call Chicago home.

About CFA Events

CFA Events is a dynamic event production company, specializing in Parade production, large scale event production, and live television production. Phil Purevich, executive producer, has led the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade since 1997.

