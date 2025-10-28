Chicago's Decade-Long Rodent Reign Ends: Los Angeles Now America's Rattiest City

For the first time in over a decade, Los Angeles takes the top spot, followed by Chicago and New York

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Orkin's annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List enters its second decade, a new city is claiming the top spot for the first time in the list's history. Chicago's decade-long reign at No. 1 is over, with Los Angeles knocking the Windy City off its long-held perch.

In true Hollywood fashion, Los Angeles has taken center stage. With year-round warm weather, a booming culinary scene and dense neighborhoods that offer ample access to food and shelter, the City of Angels checks every box for rodent survival. From bustling commercial corridors to hidden alleyways, Los Angeles' signature blend of glam and grit creates a perfect storm for rodent activity.

The shake-up in rankings signals a shift in rodent activity, likely influenced by weather patterns, urban infrastructure and human behavior. While Chicago has held the top spot since the list's inception, this year's data shows other major cities are seeing increased pressure, particularly as more moderate climates improve rodent survival rates and urban sprawl opens new pathways for infestations.

A Shift in the Urban Rat Race

Orkin determined this year's Rattiest Cities by tracking new rodent services in owner-occupied residences from August 20, 2024, to August 21, 2025, offering a snapshot of the cities with the highest levels of reported activity.

While Chicago now sits at No. 2, it continues to battle high levels of rodent activity across its dense urban landscape. New York City follows at No. 3, with its vast subway system and abundance of food and shelter sources contributing to ongoing pest challenges. San Francisco (No. 4), remains a consistent presence near the top of the list.

This year, California is the most represented state, with four cities in the top 50: Los Angeles (No.1), San Francisco (No. 4), Sacramento (No. 19) and San Diego (No. 24). Notably, two of these, Los Angeles and San Francisco, appear in the top five.

Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities:

1. Los Angeles, Calif. (+1) 26. Miami, Fla. (+2) 2. Chicago, Ill. (-1) 27. Cincinnati, Ohio (+8) 3. New York, N.Y. 28. St. Louis, Mo. 4. San Francisco, Calif. 29. Norfolk, Va. (-5) 5. Hartford, Conn. (+8) 30. Greenville, S.C. (+4) 6. Washington, D.C. (-1) 31. Portland, Ore. (+7) 7. Detroit, Mich. (+1) 32. Raleigh, N.C. (-4) 8. Philadelphia, Pa. (-1) 33. Orlando, Fla. (+6) 9. Minneapolis, Minn. (+2) 34. Louisville, Ky. 10. Denver, Colo. (-4) 35. Charlotte, N.C. (-9) 11. Cleveland, Ohio (-1) 36. Kansas City, Mo. (+9) 12. Baltimore, Md. (-3) 37. Champaign, Ill. (+6) 13. Boston, Mass. (-1) 38. Phoenix, Ariz. (-6) 14. Indianapolis, Ind. (+1) 39. New Orleans, La. (+1) 15. Dallas, Texas (+7) 40. Nashville, Tenn. (-4) 16. Milwaukee, Wis. (+3) 41. Flint, Mich. (+1) 17. Seattle, Wash. (-3) 42. South Bend, Ind. 18. Atlanta, Ga. (-2) 43. Albuquerque, N.M. (-13) 19. Sacramento, Calif. (+1) 44. Madison, Wis. 20. Pittsburgh, Pa. (+1) 45. Reno, Nev. 21. Columbus, Ohio (-4) 46. Eau Claire, Wis. 22. Tampa, Fla. (+13) 47. Richmond, Va. (-9) 23. Houston, Texas (+2) 48. Burlington, Vt. (-2) 24. San Diego, Calif. (-6) 49. Albany, N.Y. (-18) 25. Grand Rapids, Mich. (+2) 50. Buffalo, N.Y. (-9)

Understanding Rodent Behavior and Risk

Rodents are highly adaptive and are drawn to the same resources humans need: shelter, food and water. They thrive in moderate weather, which increases their chances of survival and supports ongoing population growth. Meanwhile, urban sprawl continues to create new access points and opportunities for infestation.

As the weather cools, rodents seek warm shelter and food sources, causing serious concern for millions of homeowners who deal with infestations each fall.

"Rats and mice are more than a nuisance—they're opportunists," said Ian Williams, Orkin Entomologist. "If there's food, warmth and a way in, they'll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one."

Why It Matters

Rodents pose several risks for property owners:

Structural damage: Rodents gnaw through walls, wiring and even pipes. A rat's teeth rank 5.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, making them strong enough to chew through steel garbage cans.

Health concerns: Rodents are known carriers of illnesses to humans, including Leptospirosis, Salmonellosis, LCM, plague and typhus, posing serious potential health risks.

Fast reproduction: Rodent populations can multiply rapidly, causing expensive problems for homeowners.

Preventing Rodent Infestations: Think GNAW

Prevention is key in controlling rodent problems. To help against unwanted rodent activity, Orkin experts recommend following GNAW, a simple acronym for four essential prevention tips:

Guard entry points by sealing cracks, holes and gaps.

Never leave food unattended outside for pets or wildlife.

Avoid clutter that could create nesting spots.

Watch for signs like droppings, gnaw marks or rub marks, burrows, or scampering noises.

Additional Prevention Tips to Keep Rodents Out

Suspected rodent activity should be addressed quickly to help prevent the issue from escalating. These steps can help reduce the risk of infestation:

Watch for small openings: Rats only need an opening the size of a quarter to access a building, and mice need even less space. Regularly inspect your home's exterior for even the tiniest cracks or gaps, especially around vents, pipes and the foundation and seal them as soon as possible.

Fix leaks: Eliminate water sources by fixing leaky faucets, pipes or standing water.

Maintain your trash containers: Check for holes or damage in your outdoor bins—especially along the bottom, lid or sides. If bins are broken or chewed through contact your local sanitation provider to request a replacement.

Call the Pros: It is important to prevent an infestation from getting worse by calling the experts. Orkin Pros are trained to provide a tailored solution to help with all rodent and pest needs.

Consider long-term protection: Homeowners in rodent-prone cities may consider proactive measures like the installation of OrkinShield®, a service that helps identify and seal off potential rodent entry points around the structure of buildings before infestations occur.

For more information about rodent prevention, visit Orkin.com/pests/rodents.

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Orkin has 358 owned and operated branch offices and 47 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. Orkin is committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to help protect the places where we live, work and play. Learn more about careers at Orkin here. Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

