Chicago's Eat Purely Announces Two Women Executives To Take The Helm

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Purely, a healthy meal delivery service that is one of Chicago's most loved food technology start-ups, announced two female executives will assume leadership of the company.

Christina Klinepeter, a veteran of the Chicago business and start-up community, will assume the role of CEO. Sarah Benson, a chef who spent time training at The French Laundry, will become Culinary Director.

Since its inception in 2015, Eat Purely has developed a loyal customer base. Guided by the belief that when people eat well, they will live well, Eat Purely is committed to making eating well easier by delivering a simple and unique solution in the booming food delivery marketplace.

Eat Purely is known for its on-demand delivery of fresh meals that arrive chilled and ready to eat, with the ease and convenience of a restaurant take-out delivery service. Just like with take-out there's no subscription commitment or time-intensive prep found with most make-at-home meal kits. But unlike take-out, meals are prepared to perfection, made with the kind of ingredients you would cook with at home, and delivered to maintain peak freshness.

Klinepeter has been a positive force at Eat Purely since she joined in 2018 to lead marketing. Her personal experience as an elite karate athlete on Team USA and training to compete at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo gives her a unique perspective on the power of balanced nutrition to fuel individuals for a high-capacity life; and as a working mom of two kids with food allergies, she knows the struggle to consistently find healthy, convenient meal options.

"Christina brings a unique blend of skills to the role. With leadership experience at a start-up and a global non-profit, she understands how to grow a company and ensure exceptional service. Her life-long passion for healthy, functional food and deep knowledge of market trends made her the right choice for the company's next CEO," said Joseph Dwyer, board member and partner at Founder Equity Fund.

As Eat Purely's new Culinary Director, Benson brings experience working at top restaurants, including the pioneering organic and farm-to-table restaurant Lula Café in Chicago, James Beard Award-winning Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, and The French Laundry.

"Sarah brings a passion for service and excellence to Eat Purely. She understands how simple, fresh ingredients can be turned into fare that tastes amazing. She's worked at some of the country's finest restaurants, been a personal chef to families in Chicago, and spent time working on a farm with organic practices to better know her purveyors. Her creativity and drive, along with her wide range of experience, will help Eat Purely deliver delicious and healthy meals that are wanted by our customers," said Klinepeter.

Under Klinepeter's leadership and with the addition of Benson's passion and expertise, Eat Purely is poised to continue defining their category – leading in on-demand healthy meal options that easily accommodate a variety of preferences and dietary needs, including gluten free, dairy free, nut free, vegan and vegetarian.

Try Eat Purely today at eatpurely.com. You can download the delivery app and have your food in 30 minutes or less. Or you can place orders up to 7 days in advance. The first meal is free for new customers.

SOURCE Eat Purely

