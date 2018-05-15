Chicago's Largest Privately Held PEO, Tandem HR, Expands to Milwaukee

Founded in 1998 by CEO Bruce Leon, the company has a lot to celebrate. Tandem HR was among the first PEOs to earn the certified professional employer organization (CPEO) designation by the IRS last fall. With the CPEO designation and entry into a brand new market, Tandem HR is positioned to make a significant impact on the growth of the SMB community.

"Our expansion into Milwaukee marks the start of a new phase in our company's history," says Salo Doko, Executive Vice President. "We are ready to take our customized approach and high-touch exceptional service business model to Wisconsin, and strategically expand our reach through organic growth and acquisitions."

Tandem HR has a direct impact on helping businesses grow. The growing organization has acquired various accolades over the years including Crain's Chicago's Best Places to Work, Fastest 50 Growing Companies in Chicago, and has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list numerous times.

"Over the past 20 years, we've partnered with some extraordinary emerging companies in the Chicago area," says Leon. "We are extremely excited about partnering with Milwaukee organizations to contribute to their success in the same way. We will strive to be the preferred Milwaukee PEO!"

Help welcome Tandem HR to the Milwaukee business community at our open house and ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, June 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Black Swan venue inside the Renaissance Building at 309 North Water Street. Click here to RSVP by June 7th or email events@TandemHR.com.

Tandem HR provides custom, high-touch Fortune 500 caliber human resources to small and mid-sized organizations. Our HR experts allow executives to focus on growing their business while we manage the administrative aspects of human resources like payroll processing, benefits administration, compliance, risk management, employee relations and much more. Learn more about how Tandem HR can have a significant impact on your business at www.TandemHR.com or 630.928.0510.

Contact:

Billy Jo Baker, Marketing Manager

2400 Wolf Road

Westchester, IL 60154

Phone: 630.468.9270

bbaker@TandemHR.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicagos-largest-privately-held-peo-tandem-hr-expands-to-milwaukee-300648971.html

SOURCE Tandem HR

Related Links

http://tandemhr.com

