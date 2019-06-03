Chicago's No. 1 Fastest-Growing Company in 2015 Named Crain's Fast 50 Honoree for Fifth Time

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting firm specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, has been named a 2019 Honoree of the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50. This is the fifth consecutive year for the firm to make the list.

The annual Fast 50 recognizes Chicago-based businesses, both public and private, with remarkable revenue gains over a five-year period.

The order of rankings will be revealed during a luncheon on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue.

"A huge part of our success is the caliber of our team members and their high-energy sales drive," says Kathy Spearing, President of Brilliant. "We have been fast-growing since our inception and these past five years have shown that we are not slowing down. We are honored to be recognized in this capacity for a fifth time and cannot wait to hear our ranking."

In 2015, Brilliant was No. 1 on Crain's Fast 50. In 2016, Brilliant came in at No. 15. In 2017, the firm ranked No. 21 and No. 34 in 2018.

Brilliant sets itself apart from other firms by its specialization, localization and its mission to make people's lives better including their candidates, clients and colleagues.

To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent throughout all industries. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has received various awards including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms three years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for five straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2017 and 2019, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® five straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

