Chicago's No. 1 Fastest-Growing Company in 2015 Remains on Crain's Fast 50 for Fifth Straight Year

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, ranked No. 46 on the 2019 Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50.

This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has made the list, including coming in at No. 1 in 2015.

The annual Fast 50 recognizes Chicago-based businesses, both public and private, with remarkable revenue gains over a five-year period. For 2019, winners were required to have revenues of at least $15 million, revenue growth between 2017 and 2018, and no more than one year of declining revenue at any point between 2013 and 2017.

Brilliant had a 183.1 percent growth between 2013 and 2018.

"A huge part of our success and growth is the caliber of people we hire," says Kathy Spearing, President of Brilliant. "As we grow, the needs of our business evolve, and we have to adjust in a way that doesn't lose our entrepreneurial spirit."

Since ranking No. 1 in 2015, Brilliant has remained on the list each year – coming in at No. 15 in 2016, No. 21 in 2017 and No. 34 in 2018.

Brilliant sets itself apart from other firms by its high-energy and high-performance team dedicated to its mission of making people's lives better.

Spearing adds, "We want our candidates, clients and communities to know our mission, especially as we continue to grow and scale. We're honored to be ranked on Crain's Fast 50 for five consecutive years."

Companies provided audited financial statements, tax returns or other formal documentation, and Crain's worked with the Chicago office of Plante Moran to assist in verifying the financial documents.

To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com.

For the full list of 2019 Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 winners, visit https://www.chicagobusiness.com/news/fast-50-2019.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms three years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2017 and 2019, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® six consecutive years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

Media Contact: Laurie Vicente, Sr. Director of Marketing, Brilliant, Lvicente@brilliantfs.com or 312.582.1812

SOURCE Brilliant™

Related Links

http://www.brilliantfs.com

