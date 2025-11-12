Chicago's Premier Medspa Group SpaDerma Expands Technology Portfolio with OMNI™ Laser Hair Removal by Sciton

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a global leader in laser and light-powered aesthetic technology, is proud to announce that SpaDerma, one of Chicago's leading medical spa groups, has expanded its partnership with Sciton through the adoption of 12 OMNI™ laser hair removal systems across its locations.

With five practices in the Chicago area, SpaDerma has built its reputation on pairing cutting-edge technology with a patient-first philosophy. Since opening its doors in 2000, the company has expanded and become one of Chicago's leading medspa networks known for advanced aesthetic treatments—from lasers and injectables to skincare and wellness services. Today, SpaDerma serves thousands of patients each month, driven by a mission to deliver results that help patients look and feel their best.

Choosing OMNI: A Decision Built on Trust

For CEO Louis Gelman, the decision to invest in OMNI was about more than the technology; it was about partnership and trust.

"When OMNI was first announced, we didn't have all the technical details yet, but we trusted our Sciton rep when he said it was worth waiting for," said Gelman. "Every experience we've had with Sciton's team and technology has been exceptional, and that trust made it an easy decision. OMNI has already exceeded expectations. It's fast, effective, and hits the perfect balance between performance, price point, and reliability."

Gelman credits Sciton's support as a key differentiator. Before the device was publicly available, Sciton invited one of SpaDerma's lead estheticians to preview OMNI.

"She came back and said, 'Louis, this is it,'" Gelman recalled. "The technology, the performance, it checked every box. That experience really solidified our confidence in making the move early."

A New Era of Speed, Comfort, and Versatility

Engineered for all practices, treatment areas, and skin types, OMNI represents a leap forward in laser hair removal. With up to 5000 W* of power, the industry's largest spot size, and multiple wavelengths (760 nm, an 810/940 nm blend, 940 nm Vascular, and 1060 nm), OMNI allows providers to deliver faster treatments and higher patient throughput without compromising comfort or efficacy.

Gelman says SpaDerma's providers have already noticed the difference.

"We're even discussing shortening appointment times," he said. "It's that efficient, and patients are loving the results."

Innovation Meets Partnership

"We admire SpaDerma's commitment to excellence and the trust they've built with their patients," said Michael Keith, Sciton's Marketing Director. "They're exactly the kind of partner we design technology for—clinically driven, results-focused, and passionate about delivering exceptional care to their patients.

OMNI joins Sciton's growing portfolio of award-winning aesthetic solutions, including Sciton's latest advancements, HALO® TRIBRID™ and BBL® HEROic™, furthering the company's mission to improve people's lives through innovation, integrity, and world-class results.

*Handpiece dependent.

About SpaDerma

Founded in 2000, SpaDerma is Chicago's premier destination for advanced medical aesthetic treatments. With five locations across the city, the company is recognized for its team of expert providers, high standards of care, and results-driven approach to skin and body treatments. SpaDerma's services include laser and light-based treatments, injectables, chemical peels, microneedling, wellness, and weight management. Learn more at spaderma.com.

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about OMNI™ laser hair removal, visit omnilaserhairremoval.com or sciton.com .

