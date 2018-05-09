Chicago's River North Neighborhood Gets Playful With The Opening Of The City's First Moxy Hotel

"Moxy flips the conventional hotel experience on its head, and we're excited to bring this vibrant concept to Chicago for the first time with the opening of Moxy Chicago Downtown," said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. "We want to give guests and locals alike license to play with us – whether that's taking part in trivia night, or enjoying some of the fun programming we have at all of our hotels that captures the flavor of the city we are in."



Moxy offers a new way of traveling which is smaller in concentration, yet not a reduction in experience. The brand caters to today's free-spirited traveler who is looking for a hotel with friendly service and premium comforts in an environment that allows them to connect with relevant and authentic local experiences. Moxy's creative brand identity aims to engage business and leisure travelers with a warm, thoughtful and playful guest experience.

Designed by Texas-based Flick Mars and global integrated design firm DLR Group, the public and private areas follow Moxy's design-forward sensibility with tech-enabled bedrooms and vibrant lobby, lounge and bar spaces. Exceptionally efficient guest rooms provide everything travelers need and nothing they don't. These thoughtful modifications make room for things that matter more, like the 49" Smart TV and a sumptuous bed with fine linens and exceptional pillows.

In the lobby, guests will discover industrial-chic communal spaces filled with a warm and engaging mix of modern and vintage-inspired furniture and light fixtures.

Bar Moxy in the lobby will be the hub of the hotel, serving as the "front desk" where guests check in, receive their room key and sip a complimentary 'Got Moxy' signature cocktail. The bar will also be the place to drink, eat, and socialize where the energy will build throughout the day. The morning features a laid back vibe and is the only place in River North to get the local premium coffee. During the day it is a place to linger, work, and meet, but later, it will become "the place to be" for happy hour and features a curated music program into the evening with activations including spinning DJs and the Moxy SoundOff booth, featuring live podcasting and psychic readings.

Moxy Chicago Downtown will be home to Zombie Taco, which is a 24-7 food truck inspired concept with global flavors serving tacos, healthy bowls, burritos, and other fresh, made-to-order items. Zombie Taco will be the ideal stop for lunch, the perfect fuel to keep the night going, and everything in between. Need your taco to go? Try the walk-up window located on LaSalle for quick convenient service. For those looking for other food options, head to Moxy Pick-Ups in Bar Moxy for locally roasted coffee, baked goods, freshly prepared grab-and-go items, and locally sourced snacks from unique brands.

The hotel is the 29th Moxy Hotel to open globally and the seventh Moxy Hotel in the United States.

About Moxy Hotels:

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

White Lodging Services Corporation, established in 1985, is one of the leading hotel ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select service hotels. White Lodging operates more than 90 premium hotels, 30 restaurants and 30 brands — including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt, and InterContinental Hotel Group — in 19 states. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Friedman Properties, Ltd.:

Friedman Properties, Ltd. owns, leases and manages a portfolio of 50+ buildings totaling over 4 million square feet including office, retail, residential, parking, event and hospitality space. Partnering with restaurants, hotels, artists, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders, Friedman Properties has transformed River North into the city's most desirable 24-hour live/work/play destination. Since the 1970's, their progressive approach to ownership in River North continues to guide the company's development in projects throughout the city and suburbs. Innovative design, creative leasing, and excellence in tenant service put Friedman Properties' buildings among the best that Chicago real estate has to offer. For more information about Friedman Properties, visit www.friedmanproperties.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

