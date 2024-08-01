ChicExecs Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, Showcasing Its Comprehensive Marketing Services With Its New Sister Companies ExPR and Backhouse Agency

The women-founded agency continues evolving with a focus on providing brands with increased visibility and strategic business acumen for success.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChicExecs PR + Retail Placement Agency announces its 20 year anniversary, marking two decades of helping brands become a household name. A top global powerhouse in brand marketing, the women-founded and operated firm began as a small business like many of its clients and has grown to now include two sister companies, ExPR and Backhouse Agency, and over 80 employees nationwide.

PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling launched their own products and then established ChicExecs to share their experiences with emerging brands.

"We are honored to be on this journey with such a hardworking team of professionals," said Carlson, Co-Founder and Co-President of ChicExecs. "Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the success of the brands we serve. Thank you for supporting one another and for your unwavering commitment. And to our wonderful clients, your trust and collaboration have allowed us to elevate your businesses to success."

ChicExecs is among the top U.S. companies in its industry. It includes a team of veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, experienced public relations and digital marketing professionals and accomplished business owners. ExPR and Backhouse Agency's additions complement the array of services. ExPR positions industry thought leaders to showcase their expertise while Backhouse Agency assists brands with ad placements.

"This began with a napkin idea we had for our tech product and look where we are now!" said Co-Founder and Co-President Bowling. "We've enjoyed the privilege of partnering with thousands of national and international brands to position them for success in their respective industries while enjoying our achievements simultaneously."

About ChicExecs:

ChicExecs is an award-winning Public Relations, Retail Strategy and Brand Marketing agency based in San Marcos, Calif., creating multi-channel marketing plans to help take companies to the next level. Founded by Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling, the agency encompasses their backgrounds in marketing, public relations, business management, retail and sales. The team of more than 80 employees develops innovative ways to generate retail sell-through and brand awareness on both regional and national levels. They know what it takes to turn a napkin idea into a household name.

