Chick-fil-A Awards $26 Million+ in Scholarships to Restaurant Team Members across North America
Apr 16, 2024, 09:03 ET
Chick-fil-A honors first $25K scholarship recipient in Canada; Celebrates highest investment in education to date
ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $26 million in scholarships for Chick-fil-A® restaurant Team Members in 2024 – the highest annual investment the company has made in the education of Team Members in more than 50 years of scholarship giving.
Thousands of restaurant Team Members applied – and were recommended by local Owners-Operators of Chick-fil-A® restaurants across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada – for scholarships to help them pursue their academic goals and career advancement.
"Creating greater access to education is one of the best ways Chick-fil-A serves communities," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc., who personally surprised 14 Team Members with their scholarship awards at Chick-fil-A restaurants across North America. "Our long-standing commitment to investing in the future dreams and aspirations of restaurant Team Members remains at the forefront of Chick-fil-A's efforts to have a positive impact on the lives of others."
2024 Highlights:
- $26.44 million awarded in scholarships in 2024
- 14 restaurant Team Members were selected and received a scholarship of $25,000 each
- 14,000+ Team Members across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Canada were selected to receive scholarships of $1,000 or $2,500
- First $25,000 scholarship awarded in Canada to Ammanuel Diressa in Toronto, Ontario
- 100th $25,000 scholarship in the history of scholarship giving at Chick-fil-A, Inc. was awarded to Peyton Edwards in Virginia Beach, Va.
Impact of Scholarship Giving at Chick-fil-A:
Since 1973, more than 105,000 Team Members have received more than $191 million in scholarships.
According to a 2023 survey of Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Member Scholarship recipients, 16% said they were first-generation college students.
Scholarships awarded by Chick-fil-A can be beneficial for recipients for many reasons, including:
- Up-front award: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to qualified tuition and related expenses, including fees, books and supplies.
- Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.
- No employment tenure requirements: There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify. Team Members just have to be a full- or part-time restaurant employee at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant (including S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants) in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico to apply.
Through Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility commitment to care for people, the company aspires to impact more than 50,000 Team Member lives through education opportunities between 2020-2025.
About Chick-fil-A, Inc.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.
Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.
