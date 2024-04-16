Chick-fil-A Awards $26 Million+ in Scholarships to Restaurant Team Members across North America

Chick-fil-A honors first $25K scholarship recipient in Canada; Celebrates highest investment in education to date

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $26 million in scholarships for Chick-fil-A® restaurant Team Members in 2024 – the highest annual investment the company has made in the education of Team Members in more than 50 years of scholarship giving .

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9261251-chick-fil-a-awards-26-million-dollars-in-scholarships-for-team-members-in-2024/

In 2024, Chick-fil-A, Inc. awarded more than $26 million in scholarships to more than 14,000 restaurant Team Members, including Ammanuel Diressa in Toronto, Canada.

Thousands of restaurant Team Members applied – and were recommended by local Owners-Operators of Chick-fil-A® restaurants across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada – for scholarships to help them pursue their academic goals and career advancement.

"Creating greater access to education is one of the best ways Chick-fil-A serves communities," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc., who personally surprised 14 Team Members with their scholarship awards at Chick-fil-A restaurants across North America. "Our long-standing commitment to investing in the future dreams and aspirations of restaurant Team Members remains at the forefront of Chick-fil-A's efforts to have a positive impact on the lives of others."

2024 Highlights:

$26.44 million awarded in scholarships in 2024

14 restaurant Team Members were selected and received a scholarship of $25,000 each

14,000+ Team Members across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Canada were selected to receive scholarships of $1,000 or $2,500

First $25,000 scholarship awarded in Canada to Ammanuel Diressa in Toronto, Ontario

to Ammanuel Diressa in 100th $25,000 scholarship in the history of scholarship giving at Chick-fil-A, Inc. was awarded to Peyton Edwards in Virginia Beach, Va.

Impact of Scholarship Giving at Chick-fil-A:

Since 1973, more than 105,000 Team Members have received more than $191 million in scholarships.

According to a 2023 survey of Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Member Scholarship recipients, 16% said they were first-generation college students.

Scholarships awarded by Chick-fil-A can be beneficial for recipients for many reasons, including:

Up-front award: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to qualified tuition and related expenses, including fees, books and supplies.

Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to qualified tuition and related expenses, including fees, books and supplies. Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools. No employment tenure requirements: There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify. Team Members just have to be a full- or part-time restaurant employee at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant (including S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants) in the United States , Canada or Puerto Rico to apply.

Through Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility commitment to care for people, the company aspires to impact more than 50,000 Team Member lives through education opportunities between 2020-2025.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.