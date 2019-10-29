Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Announces 150th Sweepstakes for a Chance to Attend the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a CFP Semi-Final Game, and the ESPN College Football Awards Show

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame invites fans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the game with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP semi-final game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or a pair of tickets to the ESPN College Football Awards, Built by The Home Depot, which is held annually at the Hall of Fame.

The first 150 guests who visit the Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, the 150th anniversary of the game, will receive commemorative glass Coke bottles, courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company. If a guest finds a gold sticker on the bottle, they will be entered into the 150th sweepstakes. One lucky fan will win tickets to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019, and four lucky fans will win tickets to the ESPN College Football Awards, Built by The Home Depot on Dec. 12, 2019.

"We're excited to offer fans across the country a chance to attend the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP semi-final game and ESPN College Football Awards Show this year," said Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. "Fans are an integral part of college football's legacy over the past 150 years and we look forward to continuing to celebrate with them this season."

As the home of college football and the keeper of college football's rich history and traditions, the College Football Hall of Fame is central to the 150th-anniversary festivities. A must-see for fans of all ages, the Hall celebrates legendary players and coaches, the past, present and future of the game and college football's most passionate fan bases through interactive and immersive exhibits.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256-square-foot attraction located in the heart of Atlanta's sports, entertainment and tourism district. Adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive, interactive and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) launched the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation's premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game's greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations. Atlanta Hall Management, Inc. partnered with the NFF to construct and operate the Hall of Fame attraction, which provides a platform for community outreach, education and character development initiatives, as well as serves as one of Atlanta's premier special event spaces. For more information on the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, a 2019 TripAdvisor ® Certificate of Excellence recipient, please visit www.cfbhall.com.

