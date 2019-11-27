Chick-fil-A® Creates Virtual and Brick-and-Mortar "Time Shop" Experiences to Inspire Together Time Starting Thanksgiving Day

In a national survey commissioned by Chick-fil-A*, 73-percent of respondents said they want more time together with people they care about. Ninety-three percent said quality time together is the single most important ingredient to creating favorite holiday memories, surpassing the food, decorating and music, parties and gifts.

Chick-fil-A's "Together Time" campaign is fronted by a two-minute animated story introducing the magical world of The Time Shop™, whose characters and storyline remind us that while time can easily get away from us all, it's truly time together that matters most. The animated story will premiere on NBC Thanksgiving morning and will continue to air in select programming throughout November and December. It tells the story of a family rediscovering the importance of time well-spent through a young girl and her magical visit to a fantasy Time Shop where the girl learns about "Lost Time," "Time that Flies," and the best time of all, "Together Time."

Beyond the film, the campaign comes to life in unexpected ways.

On November 27 , Chick-fil-A will launch chick-fil-a.com/timeshop where anyone can create and gift a custom Time Card to loved ones. Chick-fil-A will print and ship the cards to recipients in the U.S., free of charge.

, Chick-fil-A will launch chick-fil-a.com/timeshop where anyone can create and gift a custom Time Card to loved ones. Chick-fil-A will print and ship the cards to recipients in the U.S., free of charge. The company will also open a free pop-up Time Shop experience in New York City . The Time Shop brings to life the world featured in the film and celebrates different ways to spend together time with time zones of Story Time, Play Time, and of course, Snack Time. Guests will also enter a "Giving Time" room where they can create their own custom cards to gift their time to friends and family. The Time Shop in SoHo will be open Dec. 4-17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed on Sundays). Reservations are encouraged.

"During Christmas and the holiday season, so much of the conversation revolves around gifts. When we asked people what matters most to them, the resounding response was, 'time,'" said Ashley Callahan, Chick-fil-A senior marketing director. "And at Chick-fil-A, we're always thinking about time, and work hard to give customers time back in how we serve them. This year we're excited to help people gift and spend time together."

Survey respondents say there is a gap in the amount of time they spend versus the amount of time they would like to spend with people they care about. On average, respondents spend 14 hours per week with people they care about, but wish they could spend significantly more. Chick-fil-A's survey also found:

Social media is the No. 1 thing people would be willing to sacrifice to spend more quality time with people they care about – even more so than work. This is especially true among Millennials (57-percent) and parents (55-percent).

Fifty-six-percent said quality time together always brightens their day and 42-percent said it always reduces stress.

"'Together Time' is all about setting aside time for making memories, and is a phrase you'll hear in our animated film. Years from now we might not remember what gifts we received, but we will remember how it felt to be with the people we love," added Callahan.

For more information, to watch the animated film, give the gift of time or make a reservation for The Time Shop Experience in New York, visit chick-fil-a.com/timeshop.



*Survey commissioned by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and conducted by The Bantam Group research firm.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com .

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

