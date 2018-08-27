Chick-fil-A Mobile App Customers Get Free Chicken Nuggets Throughout September

"We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us," said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program.

Designed based on customer feedback, the new membership program creates a simpler and more transparent customer experience that is easier to navigate. The new program includes membership tiers (Chick-fil-A One Member, Chick-fil-A One Silver Member and Chick-fil-A One Red Member), rewards for purchases and is the only membership program in the industry to include a way to spread kindness.

Customers in each tier will earn points for every purchase, can redeem free food rewards and a birthday reward, while Chick-fil-A One Silver and Chick-fil-A One Red Members will earn more points for every dollar they spend. The higher tiers will also unlock the ability to gift rewards to friends and family and to have Chick-fil-A donate a meal on their behalf to Feeding Children Everywhere, a nonprofit that ships meals to hungry children across the country.

"Our membership program is just as much about what you give as what you get," said White. "Members will earn points with ever purchase that can be used to redeem available rewards of their choice like an Icedream® or Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, and we're excited to offer Chick-fil-A One Silver and Chick-fil-A One Red Members a way to spread a little kindness too."

Chick-fil-A One Members have a choice in how they interact with the membership program – by earning points on orders placed through the Chick-fil-A App, by placing online catering orders or by scanning an in-app or membership QR code in the restaurant. In turn, they choose how they want to use points to redeem a variety of available rewards.

The Chick-fil-A App launched in 2016 and rose to the number one spot in the iTunes App Store only a few hours after the app was announced. The Chick-fil-A App is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,300 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2018 Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures initiative awarded $14.65 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. In 2017 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

1 Available at participating locations. Licensed locations excluded.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

