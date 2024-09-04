Chick-fil-A Shared Table Food Donation Program Surpasses 30 Million Meals Created As Local Owner-Operators Partner with 1,200+ Nonprofits Across the U.S. and Canada

Feeding America® estimates that 44 million Americans, including 13 million children, are food insecure – lacking access to sufficient food or food of adequate quality to meet one's basic needs. Chick-fil-A Shared Table empowers local Chick-fil-A® Owner-Operators to address this issue through donating surplus food from their Restaurants to local community partners to help people facing hunger. Chick-fil-A, Inc. works with Food Donation Connection and Second Harvest to connect local Owner-Operators with these organizations, and more than 2,200 Restaurants participate in the program.

Since 2012, shelters, meal programs and other organizations have transformed donated surplus food items – like chicken, fruit, biscuits, salads and more – into meals for those affected by food insecurity. Repurposing extra food that would otherwise go to waste helps Chick-fil-A reduce its environmental footprint while making a meaningful impact in addressing hunger and food insecurity within local communities.

"The heart of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program lies with our local Restaurant Owner-Operators and the unique partnerships they develop with nonprofits in their communities to feed people in need," said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Like so many of the best ideas at Chick-fil-A, Shared Table began in our Operator community, and today, many of our Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators choose to participate out of a genuine desire to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. That's what makes the program so successful."

By the Numbers:

38.6+ million pounds of food waste diverted from landfills by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and Chick-fil-A restaurants since 2020

participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program 30 million meals created for individuals in need through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program since 2012

44 million Americans – including 13 million children – are food insecure (Source: Feeding America)

160 billion pounds of food is estimated to be wasted each year in the U.S. alone (Source: ReFED)

"Donating extra food from Chick-fil-A restaurants to help those in need is not only the right thing to do, but an incredible opportunity for us as a restaurant company to impact our local communities," said Matt DeMichele-Rigoni, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Copley Square in Boston. "Addressing hunger and food insecurity in our local neighborhoods is one of the best ways that Chick-fil-A can show care for others throughout the communities we serve."

To further the company's commitment to fighting hunger and reducing food insecurity, Chick-fil-A, Inc. donates $25,000 to Feeding America or Second Harvest in Canada, with the aim of funds being distributed to partners within the restaurant's community to create positive local impact.

Additional sustainability efforts – such as composting and utilizing aerobic food digesters – have also played a role in maximizing the effectiveness of the brand's food waste diversion efforts. Earlier this year, in an effort to further advance its care for the planet, Chick-fil-A, Inc. joined the U.S. Food Waste Pact, signing a national voluntary agreement to help food businesses accelerate progress toward their waste reduction targets. Chick-fil-A, Inc. continues its commitment to environmental stewardship and its leadership in the quick-service restaurant industry.

For more information about Chick-fil-A, Inc.'s corporate social responsibility programs and sustainability initiatives, please visit Chick-fil-A.com/CSR.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.