Chick Mission to Host Second Annual Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chick Mission, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting and educating cancer patients about options to protect their fertility ahead of cancer treatment, will be hosting their second annual gala at 6PM on September 26 at Union West in New York City. The gala, which raises funds for advocacy programs as well as "Hope Scholarships" that subsidize the costs of fertility preservation treatment for young adult patients, is a key event for the nonprofit's fundraising efforts.

The Chick Mission seeks to educate, empower and advocate for young adult women to take control of their reproductive future. The organization was established in 2017 after founder and CEO Amanda Rice received her second breast cancer diagnosis. Since then, the nonprofit has provided 36 need-based Hope Scholarships and successfully advocated for legislation in 7 states.

"The Chick Mission was 'hatched' from my own experiences as a young cancer survivor," said Ms. Rice, who in addition to her role at The Chick Mission is Director of Investor Relations and Business Development at Maltese Capital. "Only seven states currently have laws that require insurance companies to cover the cost of fertility preservation treatment such as cryopreservation for young cancer patients. Infertility is an inadequately discussed side effect of most cancer treatment and we believe every young woman deserves to both get healthy and preserve her ability to start a family."

Nearly 70,000 adolescents and young adults are diagnosed with cancer in the US each year and statistics show that only 50% of physicians speak with patients about fertility preservation in advance of cancer treatment. These conversations are critical given certain types of chemotherapy, radiation and long term drug therapy can result in infertility. Furthermore, many insurance companies do not cover preservation options for cancer patients, even those who are deemed high risk for infertility. As a result, the average patient is faced with an out of pocket expense of $15,000 - $20,000 for a single in vitro fertilization cycle.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate by socioeconomic class," said Laurie Katz, President and Founding Board Member of The Chick Mission and Partner, Business Development at GoldenTree Asset Management. "The fact that so many women are forced to face the burden of paying for their own fertility preservation because their insurance doesn't cover it is unjust and unfair. The Hope Scholarships from the Chick Mission work to help these women whose insurance does not cover fertility treatments and cannot afford them on their own."

About The Chick Mission

The Chick Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization relentlessly focused on critical issues unique to cancer patients - including fertility challenges that may follow after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and/or long-term drug treatment. The organization's mission is to ensure cancer patients have a fertility future by educating the community about preservation options, informing legislators about the injustice, and working directly with healthcare practices to provide monetary need-based grants to cover the cost of preservation. For more information, please visit www.thechickmission.org.

