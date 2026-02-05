Chickapea Launches Limited-Time One Pot Pasta Meals 3-Pack at Costco in Los Angeles and Hawaii

High-protein, gluten-free creamy garlic one pot mac and cheese-style meals arrive at Costco

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chickapea , a certified B Corporation focused on making it easier and more delicious for people to eat healthy, will launch a limited-time exclusive One Pot Meals 3-pack at Costco warehouses across the Los Angeles region and Hawaii beginning Feb. 2.

The offering features Chickapea's best-selling Creamy Garlic One Pot flavor, a boxed mac and cheese-style pasta bundled as three family-size meals. The launch marks Chickapea's first One Pot Meals rotation in the Los Angeles Costco region and represents a key growth milestone for the brand.

Founder Shelby Taylor created Chickapea to make healthy eating easy, delicious, and accessible. The company lives by its core values: craveable nutrition, clean ingredients, high protein, and using business as a force for good.

"Costco shoppers care deeply about value, quality and feeding their families well, which makes this launch especially meaningful," said Taylor, founder and CEO of Chickapea. "Our One Pot Meals are designed for real life and appeal to consumers seeking healthier choices without sacrificing taste, texture or convenience."

Chickapea's creamy pasta meals deliver a rich, satisfying experience that reimagines classic boxed mac and cheese. Made with their signature chickpea and yellow pea pasta, these meals offer cheesy flavor in a better-for-you format.

Key product details include:

15 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving

Certified gluten-free and kosher

Ready in under 12 minutes

Pasta and seasoning included; just add milk and optional butter

Pasta made with only chickpeas and yellow peas

The exclusive 3-pack will be available in 46 Costco warehouses throughout the Los Angeles region and four locations in Hawaii.

Chickapea's One Pot Meals performed well during last year's Los Angeles roadshow, with strong member interest across families, busy professionals, and health-conscious shoppers. Based on the positive response, availability is expanding through a limited-time multi-pack.

Following a brand and recipe refresh in 2024, Chickapea has continued to grow across North America. The company remains the leading organic, high-protein pasta brand in Canada, recording velocity increases of 25 to 50 percent within key retail accounts in both Canada and the United States over the past year. Consumer reviews frequently cite taste and texture comparable to traditional wheat pasta.

The Chickapea Creamy Garlic One Pot Meals 3-pack will be available for $10.69 and for a limited time while supplies last.

For more information, visit chickapea.com .

About Chickapea

Founded by Shelby Taylor in 2015, Chickapea is focused on making healthy eating more accessible through craveable, protein-packed meal solutions that fit your life.

Chickapea offers a line of high-protein pasta made from chickpeas and yellow peas, along with convenient One Pot Meals. Designed to deliver the taste and texture of traditional pasta, its products provide a satisfying, protein-forward option for modern consumers.

Chickapea's One Pot Meals pair its signature pasta with rich, creamy sauces for an elevated mac and cheese–style experience that's both comforting and nutritious.

A certified B Corporation, Chickapea is committed to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance while doing good with every bite. Chickapea products are sold nationwide across North America and are available online at chickapea.com .

