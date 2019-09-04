Chickapea Makes "Best For The World" List

"This is a truly proud moment," says Shelby Taylor, Founder & CEO of Chickapea. "From day one, I've wanted to do so much more than build a company with a single bottom line; I couldn't put in all the sweat and tears it takes to start and operate a business for money alone. I want to play a part in making a positive change in the world."

Established in 2015 as a healthy alternative to a family staple – pasta, Chickapea has grown into a leader in the bustling healthy and alternative pasta category. Chickapea pasta is made with two simple ingredients, organic chickpeas and lentils, and available in six varieties in 3500+ stores across North America. In addition to satisfying taste buds, the company is rooted in social goodness and donates 3 cents of each sale to support a school nutrition program.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's Best For The World honorees," says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. "These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Chickapea are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone."

Best For The World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. Today there are 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business.

About Chickapea

Chickapea's mission is to create good for the world through nutritious, organic meal options and impactful social contributions.

Founded by Shelby Taylor in 2015, Chickapea has turned a family favourite, pasta, into a superfood made with only two wholesome ingredients: organic chickpeas and lentils. Now sold in more than 3500 stores across North America, Chickapea's high-protein pastas are available in Spirals, Penne, Shells, Linguine, Spaghetti and a Vegan Mac. All products are certified vegan, organic, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO.

