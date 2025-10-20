Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Returns to Hunt Brothers® Pizza Menus This Fall

The fan-favorite savory pizza is back for a limited time at participating locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Brothers ® Pizza, the largest branded pizza program in the convenience store industry, announces the return of the popular limited time offer, Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. The pizza will be available starting today at participating locations while supplies last.

Hunt Brothers Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

"We are thrilled to bring back one of our most popular LTO's which has become a true fan-favorite" said Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. "Our limited-time offers not only keep the menu fresh and exciting for pizza lovers, but they also give our convenience store partners a powerful way to drive repeat traffic and boost sales. It's a win-win that makes this LTO a can't-miss for everyone."

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza's original crust covered with creamy ranch sauce, layered with diced chicken and crispy bacon, and topped with a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The finishing touch is a sprinkle of Hunt Brothers Pizza's signature Just Rite Spice™.

Hunt Brothers Pizza's Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is available as a whole 12 ̋ pizza or Hunk A Pizza® (1/4 of a 12 ̋ pizza) while supplies last. The popular LTO will be offered this fall starting October 20th. The LTO program at Hunt Brothers Pizza consistently boosts foot traffic and profits for thousands of convenience store partners, thanks to a strong increase in both made-to-order and grab-and-go sales.

About Hunt Brothers® Pizza

With more than 10,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza®, perfect for today's on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated.

SOURCE Hunt Brothers® Pizza