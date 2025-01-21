Chicken Cock Whiskey's Brand Home Circa 1856 Has Joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Honored with Top Accolades at the 2024 America's Best Beverage Awards

Celebrating excellence in bold flavors, timeless craftsmanship and unique immersive experiences

BARDSTOWN, Ky. , Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey's Circa 1856 is proud to announce the brand home has joined the world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail® program as an official distillery destination. Located in one of the oldest homes in the middle of historic downtown Bardstown, Circa 1856 is an ode to the brand, featuring a micro-distillery, upscale bar, and curated retail space. At Circa 1856, visitors are invited to enjoy a premium whiskey experience, sampling Chicken Cock's award-winning spirits while exploring its rich history and forward-looking vision.

The brand's newest accolade comes from the 2024 America's Best Beverage Awards. Small Batch Bourbon has earned the highest accolades across state, regional, and national levels. This exceptional whiskey has solidified its place as a leader in the small batch category, demonstrating the brand's commitment to bold flavors and superior craftsmanship.

2024 America's Best Beverage Award Highlights:

Chicken Cock Small Batch Bourbon

Regional Award (South): Double Gold

National Award: Double Gold

Additional Award: Best in Show – State, Region, and Category (Whiskey - Small Batch)

Chicken Cock's Small Batch Bourbon, a testament to meticulous blending and craftsmanship, emerged as the ultimate champion, achieving Best in Show honors at every level: state, region, and category. Its superior quality and bold flavor profile make it a standout among small batch whiskeys.

These honors underscore Chicken Cock Whiskey's legacy as one of America's premier whiskey brands. As the Small Batch Bourbon continues to delight whiskey enthusiasts, its success at the America's Best Beverage Awards highlights its exceptional craftsmanship and bold character. Guests can sample Small Batch along with Chicken Cock's everyday line up and annual limited releases at Circa 1856.

Chicken Cock Whiskey's Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon is matured to the peak of perfection and ranges from 7-12 barrels per batch. Small Batch (SRP: $69.99) is available for purchase online at select retailers and in stores where Chicken Cock Whiskey core products are sold. For more information please visit https://chickencockwhiskey.com/.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a rich legacy rooted in the success of Miller's earlier venture, J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. Known for its exceptional quality, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly gained national recognition and became the first brand from Bourbon County to ship whiskey internationally.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for excellence. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly growing whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye., The brand also offers multiple highly sought-after limited releases, crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program. In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its brand home, Circa 1856, offering visitors a multi-faceted immersive experience in one of the oldest historic homes in the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky.

