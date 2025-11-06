Chicken Finger Chain Sued for Sex Assault and Sex Trafficking of a Minor

The Restaurant Manager, a Convicted Felon, Has been Arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm , a leading plaintiffs litigation firm, has filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court on behalf of a minor girl, identified as S.H., who was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by her manager while working at a Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings restaurant in Sherwood, Arkansas.

The lawsuit names the manager, Zaxby's Franchising, LLC, DND Groups, Inc., and Zaxby's Operating Company, LP as defendants. According to the complaint, the manager, 39 at the time, coerced the minor into sexual acts on multiple occasions in April and May 2025. He is now facing five felony charges, including two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and multiple counts of sexual indecency with a child.

The lawsuit alleges that Zaxby's corporate entities and franchise operators knew about Yancy's criminal history and prior misconduct but failed to take action to protect their employees. The filing claims negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, as well as premises liability and intentional infliction of emotional distress for allowing a convicted felon to supervise minors in the workplace.

"Hiring a dangerous criminal with a long record of violent crimes to supervise minor female employees should obviously never happen," said Derek H. Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "Corporations need to be held responsible for turning a blind eye to sex trafficking of minors and we intend to hold them accountable and seek justice for this young woman."

The plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, and related medical and mental health expenses. A jury trial has been requested.

This lawsuit is titled Armstrong v. Zaxby's Franchising, LLC; Cause No. 60CV-25-13586, to be heard in the Circuit Court for Pulaski County.

