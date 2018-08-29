Chicken Fried Road Trip Returns At Cotton Patch Cafe

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Patch Cafe celebrates its Southern roots as it embarks on its annual Chicken Fried Road Trip through Oct. 26, featuring daily specials of hand-breaded, deep-fried country classics and new Southern delights.

Road Trip "stops" include:

Monday: Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken with new Jalapeno Cream Gravy ( $7.99 special pricing available 3 p.m. to close)

special pricing available to close) Tuesday: Tender Tuesday in a choice of three flavors: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Maple Glaze ( $6.99 special pricing for 3-piece tender basket, all day)

( special pricing for 3-piece tender basket, all day) Wednesday: New Buffalo Blue Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Thursday: New Nashville Hot Chicken Fried Steak or Nashville Hot Chicken Fried Chicken entree

Friday: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Catfish (dine-in only)

Saturday & Sunday: New all-day Weekend Brunch featuring the Biscuit Stack and the Hot Mess

The Biscuit Stack features chicken fried steak between two homestyle biscuits smothered in sausage gravy.



The Hot Mess begins with a lunch portion of chicken fried steak covered in gravy, then topped with cheese, bacon and a fried egg.

Also joining the Chicken Fried Road Trip menu by popular demand is Chicken Fried Bacon with new Maple Glaze. Cotton Patch will offer the appetizer portion for only $2 from Sept. 1-3 in celebration of International Bacon Day, Sept. 1.

"Fall is a time for cooler temperatures and state fairs—both of which inspired our new fall lineup of country-fried favorites with a twist," said Cotton Patch Cafe President Larry Ryback. "We wanted to have some fun with great daily deals on our most popular dishes while introducing some delicious, craveable new items and dining occasions for our guests to enjoy."

All Cotton Patch menu items are handmade from scratch using the freshest ingredients. More information about the Cotton Patch menu, which varies by location, is available at www.cottonpatch.com.

About Cotton Patch Cafe



Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in more than 50 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home, and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. Cotton Patch has been named among the industry's most significant brands as part of NRN's Top 200 Chains. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Sara Hundley



Shelby Westbrook



817-329-3257



sh@spmcommunications.com



shelby@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Cotton Patch Cafe

Related Links

http://www.cottonpatch.com

