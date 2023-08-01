Chicken N Pickle to Raise Awareness & Fundraise for Local Special Olympics Programs at All Locations Across the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken N Pickle and Special Olympics are teaming up to support local athletes at participating CNP locations. Seven locations spanning four states are joining a Month of Giving campaign that starts on August 1, 2023 and runs throughout the entire month.

A donation of $5 or more will get you a limited edition Special Olympics Pickleball Paddle Placard.

On August 31st, 2023, all Chicken N Pickle locations will hold a Special Olympics Night featuring the inaugural "Torch Run Games." They will each have a table setup for more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Torch Run Games will consist of different games around the property that Chicken N Pickle is already well known for. A team of two can sign up for $25, and all money will go to supporting the local Special Olympics program. Registration information to follow on Social Media.

"Special Olympics could not be more excited to launch a partnership with Chicken N Pickle across the country," says Dalton Hill, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships for Special Olympics Texas. "With Pickleball becoming a new sanctioned sport within the Special Olympics movement, we need a phenomenal partner like Chicken N Pickle, who will help grow the game by making it more inclusive and accessible for all. We are excited to expand this relationship for years to come!"

Chicken N Pickle hosted Pickleball Training camps for Special Olympics at seven of their locations throughout July. These camps were trainings for athletes, coaches, volunteers, Unified partners, and more to learn about the basics of a Pickleball competition to aid in the development of a Pickleball program for Special Olympic Athletes in the near future.

"Chicken N Pickle is proud to partner with the Special Olympics and its roster of athletes and coaches across the country," said Kim Blackman, Director of Community at Chicken N Pickle. "Special Olympics has a rich tradition of providing incredible opportunities to athletes of all ages and abilities and we look forward to teaming up with them on our pickleball courts. Together, we're excited to showcase the joy and inclusivity of pickleball as a life-long sport for all."

The highest selling Chicken N Pickle staff member at each store will be entered into a raffle to attend the Special Olympics North America Pickleball Championship in Hilton Head, SC in October.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages. Its mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun. To learn more, please visit www.chickennpickle.com.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners and one million coaches and volunteers in over 200 accredited Programs, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions every year. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

