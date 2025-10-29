Chicken N Pickle Unveils Its Most Significant Menu Refresh Yet -- 14 New Chef-Driven Dishes Roll Out This Fall

New menu arrives at locations nationwide by Nov. 1, bringing elevated, scratch-made dishes and updated cocktails to guests across the country

New chef-driven menu redefines what guests can expect from "eatertainment" and marks a bold step in the brand's culinary evolution

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken N Pickle, the nationally recognized indoor/outdoor entertainment complex known for its lively pickleball courts, chef-driven restaurant and community-first culture, is rolling out its most significant menu refresh to date. This fall the brand is introducing 14 new menu items designed to spotlight its culinary vision and elevate the overall guest experience. Guests at Chicken N Pickle locations nationwide can enjoy the new menu starting November 1, with the recently opened Thornton, Colorado, location joining next year.

The refreshed menu leans into a chef-driven, made-from-scratch philosophy, featuring bold flavors, shareable plates and elevated comfort items that complement the brand's energetic, social environment. The update is intended to highlight Chicken N Pickle as not just a destination for play, but a serious dining choice for families and groups.

"We're reimagining what dining looks like for the future," said Alex Staab, Head of Culinary at Chicken N Pickle. "At Chicken N Pickle, food is just as important as the fun, so our new menu is chef-driven, with nearly everything made from scratch. We want our guests to taste the difference in quality, creativity and care – whether they're here for a quick bite or a night out with friends."

Standout new dishes and offerings include:

Tres Taquitos – A flavorful, shareable starter that offers a choice of chicken tinga or pork carnitas on mole sauce, topped with pickled veggies and aji verde

– A flavorful, shareable starter that offers a choice of chicken tinga or pork carnitas on mole sauce, topped with pickled veggies and aji verde Honey Lime Chili Crunch Chicken – A crave-worthy combination of sweet heat and satisfying crunch, featuring panko-crusted chicken breast coated in honey lime crunch on cilantro lime rice, topped with pickled veggies and dill lemon yogurt

– A crave-worthy combination of sweet heat and satisfying crunch, featuring panko-crusted chicken breast coated in honey lime crunch on cilantro lime rice, topped with pickled veggies and dill lemon yogurt Wagyu Truffle Burger – An indulgent, elevated comfort food that layers truffle aioli, jack cheese, balsamic onions and arugula over wagyu beef

– An indulgent, elevated comfort food that layers truffle aioli, jack cheese, balsamic onions and arugula over wagyu beef Table Fries – Three creative options (Street Fries, Spicy 7 Chili Fries, and Truffle Fries) designed for sharing

– Three creative options (Street Fries, Spicy 7 Chili Fries, and Truffle Fries) designed for sharing Drink updates include keeping fan favorites – like the Knotty Cherry, Boulevard Quirk Cherry Blossom & Lime, and Guava Paloma – while adding elevated cocktails such as the French 75 ½ (Bombay Sapphire, St-Germain Elderflower, La Marca Prosecco, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup) and Rum Forrest Rum (Ron Zacapa No. 23 Rum, Chambord, Aperol, Pineapple Juice, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice), along with four mocktails and a rotating menu from local breweries and distilleries.

"Our guests know us for pickleball and community, but we've always believed great food is what keeps people around the table," said Kelli Alldredge, President of Chicken N Pickle. "We're still the same Chicken N Pickle our communities know and love, but we are recognizing the need to elevate our food program – and we're doing just that. This new menu is about showing the heart behind our kitchen – it's fresh, intentional and made to be shared. It's the next step in how we tell our food story."

Before the public launch, top-tier loyalty members at participating locations were invited to exclusive tastings to preview the new dishes – a reflection of Chicken N Pickle's fan-first approach – where dishes received rave reviews for the bold flavors, creativity and shareable fun.

"From a business standpoint, the new menu is about growth," said Brad Clarke, CEO of Chicken N Pickle. "We're investing in our culinary program because we see how it elevates the entire experience. Our guests will find the same value they love – like the best wagyu burger under $20 – but with a level of quality that sets us apart in the eatertainment space."

Availability & pricing: The new items will be served during regular dining hours both in restaurant and through delivery partners, including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Price vary by market, but the brand feels confident it offers "the best wagyu burger under $20!" Other pricing examples include: Tres Taquitos – $12; Honey Lime Chili Crunch Chicken – $15; Table Fries – $9 to $11; and the most expensive new item, Skirt Steak – $18.

Dining Hours (local hours may vary):

Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Chicken N Pickle has also been serving breakfast seven days a week since summer 2025, available only in its pickleball court buildings.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games destination featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant, craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities – all in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through its Our Hearts Are Local program, the company supports its local neighborhoods with philanthropic partnerships and charitable initiatives. Since 2017, Chicken N Pickle has contributed more than $5 million to local causes and supports thousands of charities each year. Learn more at www.chickennpickle.com.

