CHICKEN OF THE SEA BECOMES FIRST MAINSTREAM SEAFOOD BRAND IN THE U.S. TO COMMIT TO 100% MARINE STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL CERTIFICATION FOR ITS TUNA PRODUCTS

As a leader in the canned seafood industry, Chicken of the Sea levels up sustainability efforts with MSC Certification

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Tuna Day, Chicken of the Sea International, owned by Thai Union Group, has announced that all Chicken of the Sea branded retail tuna products will achieve Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certification by the end of 2026, making it the first of the big three mainstream U.S. tuna brands to achieve 100% MSC certification and carry the MSC blue fish ecolabel across its entire retail portfolio.

The MSC Certification confirms that tuna in every Chicken of the Sea product has been sourced from fisheries that demonstrate:

Chicken of the Sea products to receive MSC Certification by end of 2026

Environmentally sustainable fishing practices from healthy tuna populations

Minimized environmental and ecosystem impacts

Effective fishery management practices

"This certification is not a marketing label. It is proof of responsibility," said Andy Mecs, President of Chicken of the Sea International. "By the end of the year, every retail size can and pouch that we pack will carry the assurance that our tuna comes from an environmentally sustainable fishery and supports healthy oceans. We're grateful to the Marine Stewardship Council for their rigorous standards and partnership in making this vision possible."

Certification Scope & Global Impact

For more than a decade, Chicken of the Sea's parent company, Thai Union, has made investments in tuna fishery improvement projects through considerable time spent working with fishing industry experts, vessel owners and government officials to improve the fisheries and enable them to pass their MSC assessments. Thai Union's work with fisheries spans approximately 10% of global tuna catches. The years of hard work with partners on the ground and a commitment to sustainability have set Chicken of the Sea up for the opportunity to roll out MSC certification across its line.

This certification also positions Chicken of the Sea as an important player in Thai Union's SeaChange 2030 initiative, a company-wide commitment to reshaping sustainability processes in the seafood industry by 2030, while supporting marine ecosystem health and coastal community resilience.

"We are proud to partner with Chicken of the Sea as they continue to demonstrate leadership in their category and in the seafood industry overall. Today's announcement marks an exciting milestone - bringing more MSC certified sustainable tuna to consumers across the United States. This commitment is a meaningful step toward recognizing and supporting the fisheries and businesses worldwide that are dedicated to sustainability and to ensuring healthy oceans and seafood for future generations," said Laura McDearis, U.S. Program Director of the Marine Stewardship Council.

About Chicken of the Sea International

Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That's why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering convenient and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you're getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets, kits and cups We also believe we can't be truly healthy and happy if our world isn't too, which is why we're supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union's sustainability pledge. Chicken of the Sea is committed to being stewards of the sea and our society and is always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit www.chickenofthesea.com or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization which sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. Fisheries representing 20% of the world's wild marine catch are engaged in its certification program. For more information, visit msc.org or MSC blue fish on Instagram.

Media Contact

Jessica Petty

HUNTER

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea®